Washington, PA

WSPA 7News

USC’s Smith signs with agent, moves on

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is heading for the NFL. The Gamecocks’ fourth-year junior posted on social media Friday that he planned to turn pro. Smith will not play in South Carolina’s upcoming bowl game. The 6-foot, 188-pound Smith finished with 27 tackles and an interception. He’s considered a first-round […]
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

Antonio Brown receives arrest warrant after disgusting crime

Over the past several months, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He shocked the world when a disgusting video emerged of him exposing himself to a woman in a public pool, was accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry, and then was ordered to pay $1.2 million after assaulting a delivery driver in 2020. And now, he’s in legal trouble again for a disgusting reason.
FLORIDA STATE

