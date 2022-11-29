Read full article on original website
Related
USC’s Smith signs with agent, moves on
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is heading for the NFL. The Gamecocks’ fourth-year junior posted on social media Friday that he planned to turn pro. Smith will not play in South Carolina’s upcoming bowl game. The 6-foot, 188-pound Smith finished with 27 tackles and an interception. He’s considered a first-round […]
thecomeback.com
Antonio Brown receives arrest warrant after disgusting crime
Over the past several months, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He shocked the world when a disgusting video emerged of him exposing himself to a woman in a public pool, was accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry, and then was ordered to pay $1.2 million after assaulting a delivery driver in 2020. And now, he’s in legal trouble again for a disgusting reason.
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders 'preparing' to take Colorado job, per report
According to the report, Deion Sanders has begun organizing a staff and has also started recruiting at least one player who is in the transfer portal.
LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama's playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game. USC entered...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
The Utes' 47-24 win over the Trojans on Friday night opened the door for the Buckeyes to reach the College Football Playoff.
