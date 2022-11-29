Read full article on original website
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Chinese President, Who Guided China Into Global Market After Tiananmen Crackdown, Dies At 96
Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way ‘To Protect Our People’s Lives’. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the government said in a letter with “profound grief.”
Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 75 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,319.84 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,401.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,057.57. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.1% on...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice
South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests
On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Short Volatility Alert: Arc Document
On Thursday, shares of Arc Document Solut ARC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $2.94. The overall sentiment for ARC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert...
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Loser
Crypto prices traded slightly lower this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remaining above the $16,800 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD also edged lower, but remained above the key $1,200 level. Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while...
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Friday following the release of jobs data for November. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.88% to 34,091.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.47% to 11,313.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.09% to 4,032.25.
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
78% Bitcoins Circulating Supply Illiquid As Investors Refuse To Sell Amid FTX Contagion
Nearly 78% of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD total circulating supply is illiquid, as investors have been pulling their digital assets away from exchanges and storing them in custodial wallets, to avoid selling them. What Happened: According to Glassnode on-chain data analyzed by Cryptoslate, only 22% of all mined Bitcoin is moving...
Short Volatility Alert: Stryve Foods Inc
On Thursday, shares of Stryve Foods Inc SNAX experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +6.07% to $0.93. The overall sentiment for SNAX has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies hit new 52-week lows. Lucid Gr LCID is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Baudax Bio BXRX was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX was the...
