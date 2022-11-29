ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 75 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,319.84 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,401.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,057.57. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.1% on...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice

South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests

On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Short Volatility Alert: Arc Document

On Thursday, shares of Arc Document Solut ARC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $2.94. The overall sentiment for ARC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Friday following the release of jobs data for November. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.88% to 34,091.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.47% to 11,313.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.09% to 4,032.25.
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
Short Volatility Alert: Stryve Foods Inc

On Thursday, shares of Stryve Foods Inc SNAX experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +6.07% to $0.93. The overall sentiment for SNAX has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies hit new 52-week lows. Lucid Gr LCID is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Baudax Bio BXRX was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX was the...
