Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cannabis Leaders High Tide, Trulieve & Boston Beer Co. Share An Inside Look Intro Their Strategy
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider recorded some interviews while we were at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Check out the cool guests we interview and their insights into what you should be paying attention to!. Guests:. Vahan Ajamian, CPA, Capital Markets Advisor - High Tide HITI. Kim Rivers, CEO - Trulieve...
Green Dot Labs To Enter Arizona Cannabis Market
Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY, has approved a lease amendment and assignment at its Tempe property granting operational control to Green Dot Labs as the property's new tenant. "We are extremely excited to welcome Green Dot Labs into the Arizona marketplace as the new primary tenant at our property in Tempe, Arizona," stated Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties. "We have known the team at Green Dot Labs for many years and have watched them thrive in the emerging cannabis marketplace, consistently providing consumers with best-in-class products, services, and brands. Zoned Properties is proud to include a company of Green Dot Lab's caliber in our tenant roster."
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits
Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice
South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
Chinese President, Who Guided China Into Global Market After Tiananmen Crackdown, Dies At 96
Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way ‘To Protect Our People’s Lives’. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the government said in a letter with “profound grief.”
2 High-Yielding Grocery REITs Offer Best 'Bang For Your Buck' As A Global Recession Looms
Although the all-items index increased 7.7% for the twelve months ending October, this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending January 2022. Meanwhile, food inflation increased by 0.6% in October to 10.9% unadjusted year-over-year. With food prices facing relentless inflationary pressures, investing in consumer staples stocks or real...
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Offers Double-Date, Tetris Reward For This Charitable Challenge
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak says he's donating a double date with him and his wife as a part of a charitable challenge. What Happened: Wozniak made the announcement on Twitter saying the donation is a part of a challenge in support of the Inspiring Children Foundation, which supports underprivileged youth.
VICI Properties Locks In Major Growth For 2023 With Acquisition From Blackstone
VICI Properties Inc. VICI announced this week that it will be acquiring the remaining 49.9% interest in the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay joint venture from Blackstone Inc.’s BX real estate investment trust (BREIT). The two companies currently own the properties together in a joint venture, with...
Xbox Bans Almost 5 Million Accounts, Takes Other Actions Against Gaming Toxicity: Reshaping The Gaming Community
On November 15, Microsoft Corp MSFT's Xbox published its first Transparency Report for the January to June period of the current year, detailing a series of actions it has taken in order to make the Xbox gaming community and playing environment a safer, more positive and inclusive place, in every aspect.
Benzinga
Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Shopify SHOP summing a total amount of $499,813. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 167,040. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Curaleaf Lays Off 220 Employees To Control Costs, Drive Efficiencies: Trend As Cannabis Companies Struggle?
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF laid off around 220 employees ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Business Insider reported. In a statement to the outlet, Curaleaf said the cuts were "part of an effort to control costs and drive efficiencies in the face of economic uncertainties ahead." The news should come as...
US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting
Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
ReneSola Grows on Shift to Solar Power Production
ReneSola’s revenue rose 86% in the third quarter, as the company transitions from solar plant builder to the more stable business of power plant operator. The company holds big hopes for Europe, where it recently added three new solar farms as it starts to build a regional business as an independent power producer.
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Cracker Barrel Drops On Q1 Bottom-Line Miss, Warning On Near-Term Consumer Environment
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $839.52 million, beating the consensus of $835.72 million. Comparable store restaurant sales increased 7.1%, while comparable store retail sales increased 4.3%. General and administrative expenses increased 12% Y/Y to $45.9 million. The operating margin...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0