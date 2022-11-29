ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs

BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
Green Dot Labs To Enter Arizona Cannabis Market

Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY, has approved a lease amendment and assignment at its Tempe property granting operational control to Green Dot Labs as the property's new tenant. "We are extremely excited to welcome Green Dot Labs into the Arizona marketplace as the new primary tenant at our property in Tempe, Arizona," stated Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties. "We have known the team at Green Dot Labs for many years and have watched them thrive in the emerging cannabis marketplace, consistently providing consumers with best-in-class products, services, and brands. Zoned Properties is proud to include a company of Green Dot Lab's caliber in our tenant roster."
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice

South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Shopify SHOP summing a total amount of $499,813. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 167,040. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting

Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
ReneSola Grows on Shift to Solar Power Production

ReneSola’s revenue rose 86% in the third quarter, as the company transitions from solar plant builder to the more stable business of power plant operator. The company holds big hopes for Europe, where it recently added three new solar farms as it starts to build a regional business as an independent power producer.
Cracker Barrel Drops On Q1 Bottom-Line Miss, Warning On Near-Term Consumer Environment

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $839.52 million, beating the consensus of $835.72 million. Comparable store restaurant sales increased 7.1%, while comparable store retail sales increased 4.3%. General and administrative expenses increased 12% Y/Y to $45.9 million. The operating margin...
