Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY, has approved a lease amendment and assignment at its Tempe property granting operational control to Green Dot Labs as the property's new tenant. "We are extremely excited to welcome Green Dot Labs into the Arizona marketplace as the new primary tenant at our property in Tempe, Arizona," stated Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties. "We have known the team at Green Dot Labs for many years and have watched them thrive in the emerging cannabis marketplace, consistently providing consumers with best-in-class products, services, and brands. Zoned Properties is proud to include a company of Green Dot Lab's caliber in our tenant roster."

TEMPE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO