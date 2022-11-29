Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits
Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cannabis Leaders High Tide, Trulieve & Boston Beer Co. Share An Inside Look Intro Their Strategy
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider recorded some interviews while we were at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Check out the cool guests we interview and their insights into what you should be paying attention to!. Guests:. Vahan Ajamian, CPA, Capital Markets Advisor - High Tide HITI. Kim Rivers, CEO - Trulieve...
Benzinga
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Benzinga
FTI Consulting Adopts Additional $400M Stock Buyback Program
FTI Consulting Inc FCN Board of Directors authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares on December 1, 2022. As of November 30, 2022, FTI has repurchased about 11.3 million shares pursuant to its stock repurchase program at an average price per share of $70.93 for about $799.0 million.
Benzinga
Victoria's Secret Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Street View By A Whisker
Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9% year-on-year to $1.318 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.32 billion. Comparable sales decreased 11% for Stores and Direct. Gross profit fell 19% to $457.4 million, with a margin of 34.7%. Operating margin was 3.2%, and...
Benzinga
FTX Japan: Work Is Underway To Enable Withdrawal Of Client Funds
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will allow its Japan subsidiary to resume withdrawals for its clients. Users of the defunct FTX Japan may be among the exchange’s first customers to receive their funds. Withdrawal services were initially halted on Nov. 8. Controls, security audits, reconciliations, and reviews are all included...
Benzinga
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Benzinga
Where IAC Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for IAC IAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IAC. The company has an average price target of $79.86 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $46.00.
Benzinga
Tesla's Revamped 'Project Highland' Model 3 Is Coming, But Will The Company Avoid This One Change?
Rumors are swirling of a revamped Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3 dubbed Project Highland. The changes are aimed at cost-cutting and attempted gains in efficiency in terms of both manufacturing and the vehicle itself. The redesigned Model 3 will be produced at Gigafactory Shanghai in the third quarter of 2023,...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price rose 10.1% to $0.00018. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.00016 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18. The chart...
Benzinga
78% Bitcoins Circulating Supply Illiquid As Investors Refuse To Sell Amid FTX Contagion
Nearly 78% of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD total circulating supply is illiquid, as investors have been pulling their digital assets away from exchanges and storing them in custodial wallets, to avoid selling them. What Happened: According to Glassnode on-chain data analyzed by Cryptoslate, only 22% of all mined Bitcoin is moving...
Benzinga
$1 Million Bet On OmniAb? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed lower by around 200 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
Benzinga
Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Shopify SHOP summing a total amount of $499,813. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 167,040. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
Benzinga
The FTX Implosion Serves As A Stark Reminder Of The Technological Promise Of Blockchain
From the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis, a generation skeptical of a rigged system turned to blockchain technology for a new way with the potential to correct the mistakes of the past. At the vanguard was Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), founder of crypto exchange FTX and crypto trading...
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Healthcare Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 12/1, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Healthcare sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Healthcare sector stands at 3.24%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc
On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Comments / 0