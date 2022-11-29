ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford got the Benjamin Button treatment for the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” As previously promised by director James Mangold, Ford — now 80 — appears decades younger, thanks to de-aging technology. That’s because the fifth — and final — installment of the franchise will open in 1944, which is eight years after the events in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” But four decades have passed since then, and Ford doesn’t look exactly like he used to. Therefore, visual effects and Industrial Light & Magic software worked with old footage of Ford from previous movies, which...
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. If you didn’t think the awards season was in full bloom by now, rest assured it is. With today’s particularly and predictably quirky New York Film Critics Circle winners, the Gotham Awards earlier this week, The Oscars basically confirming their 95th ceremony is striving to erase all last year’s mistakes, and the last of the potential contenders either sucking up all the oxygen out of their premieres – or preparing to (that’s YOU Avatar Way Of The Water) , there is no question that as we have hit December the...
Paramount Pictures plans to take advantage of the bleak movie release schedule before Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water opens by giving Tom Crusie fans one more chance to see Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen. The highest-grossing movie of the year will fly back into select theaters on Friday, 20 days before it is available to stream on Paramount+. The two-week run will be exclusive to premium large-format and IMAX screens, which are easily the best way to see Maverick.
