myedmondsnews.com
Enjoy Port of Edmonds Holiday on the Docks through December
Throughout the month of December, the guest moorage at the Port of Edmonds Marina, 458 Admiral Way, will be filled with boats decked out in holiday decorations. You’re invited to take a walk and enjoy Holiday on the Docks, brought to you by Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds.
This Is Washington's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
myeverettnews.com
Free Wintertide Lights Display At Evergreen Arboretum Starts Tonight
Starting tonight you can walk through a lighted winter wonderland in Everett, Washington. Here the scoop. Wintertide Lights is free and open 4 to 8 PM every night in December. Come walk the grounds and enjoy our winter wonderland! Everett Parks and Community Services will once again sponsor a Food Drive, so bring a can if you can. The address is 145 Alverson Boulevard next to Legion Park.
myedmondsnews.com
EWHS Class of 2023 gift-wrapping fundraiser Dec. 3, 10 and 17
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2023 is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser the next three Saturdays — Dec. 3, 10 and 17 — with all proceeds benefiting its Safe and Sober Graduation Night. The gift wrapping will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogue,...
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Festive Bars In Seattle To Visit This Holiday Season
Now that we’re in December, Seattle has begun to fully embrace the holiday season. There are several holiday pop-up bars in Seattle that have returned this year for over-the-top Christmas spirit, and many other Seattle bars are adding festive cheer to their menus and decor. Whether you want to be surrounded by in-your-face holiday cheer or just want to find a cozy Seattle bar with mulled wine, we have an option on this list for you.
KUOW
2 shows in Seattle that should not be missed this holiday season
If you are a fan of live shows, we have entered the best part of the year. The holiday season is when venues around the city put on their best shows, aimed at getting as many seats filled as possible. This weekend, I saw two shows: "The Wiz" at the...
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Performing animals, movies, music and more
If your kids are anything like mine, this is something they would love! Picture the cutest pet trick you can imagine. You’ll see it here! From dogs jumping rope to cats pushing strollers, this show is ideal for kids and kids-at-heart. Scoop up your tickets here. ~ ~ ~...
B-TOWN BIZ: Longtime Burien business Sounds On Wheels going out of business
After 30 years installing stereos and other car accessories, longtime Burien business Sounds On Wheels announced recently that they’ve installed (almost) their last system, and will be going out of business soon. The family-owned car audio business located at 15315 1st Ave S. has been installing stereos, speakers and...
425magazine.com
London's Farzi Café is Opening a New Location in Bellevue
With its growing, disparate array of premier restaurants, Bellevue is increasingly attracting attention internationally as a city worth expanding into. One restaurateur drawn to the Eastside town is Zorawar Kalra, whom many consider “The Prince of Indian Cuisine” of London’s bustling restaurant scene. Already part of a...
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
KING-5
Elevated eating can be found at The Lakehouse in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Looking for a special place to dine over the holidays or any time of the year? Look no further thanThe Lakehouse in Bellevue. This gorgeous restaurant is overseen by James Beard award-winning chef Jason Wilson who always cooks with the best seasonal and local ingredients he can get into his kitchen.
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
New terminal adds to evolution of Everett waterfront
EVERETT, Wash. — It looks more like an empty ice rink right now, but those in the know see something very different. "This is opportunity," said Nick Hoekendorf. Hoekendorf works on the Everett waterfront, as do his longshoremen brothers and before them their father. Now, that opportunity is being...
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
This Is Washington's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
myedmondsnews.com
With eye to new security measures and more reliable bus service, Community Transit board OKs 2023 budget and March service change
The Community Transit Board of Directors on Thursday, Dec. 1 adopted its 2023 budget and approved the March 2023 service change proposal. Key highlights include increased security and improved service reliability for riders, the agency said in a news release announcing the budget approval. The $200.1 million operating budget will...
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound this weekend
The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain southbound for the weekend — from Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. — because of weather-related road conditions, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. Normally, the express lanes operate in...
myedmondsnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
myedmondsnews.com
PUD works to repair damage that cut power to about 28K customers; schools and Edmonds College closed
Southwest Snohomish County residents awoke to power outages, downed power lines and broken tree limbs following a windstorm that hit the area Tuesday night. The Edmonds School District said all schools would be closed Wednesday due to power outages and current road conditions. All after-school activities and evening events at district buildings (including non-district events) are also canceled, the district said. Edmonds College also said it would be closed Wednesday, with all classes and activities canceled.
myedmondsnews.com
Registration now open for first Snohomish County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion forum Dec. 6
The Economic Alliance Snohomish County and other nonprofit and for-profit regional partners are presenting the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) forum on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. .in the Triton Event Space at Edmonds College, 20200 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. The state of DEI in Snohomish...
