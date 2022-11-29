ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Enjoy Port of Edmonds Holiday on the Docks through December

Throughout the month of December, the guest moorage at the Port of Edmonds Marina, 458 Admiral Way, will be filled with boats decked out in holiday decorations. You’re invited to take a walk and enjoy Holiday on the Docks, brought to you by Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Free Wintertide Lights Display At Evergreen Arboretum Starts Tonight

Starting tonight you can walk through a lighted winter wonderland in Everett, Washington. Here the scoop. Wintertide Lights is free and open 4 to 8 PM every night in December. Come walk the grounds and enjoy our winter wonderland! Everett Parks and Community Services will once again sponsor a Food Drive, so bring a can if you can. The address is 145 Alverson Boulevard next to Legion Park.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

EWHS Class of 2023 gift-wrapping fundraiser Dec. 3, 10 and 17

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2023 is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser the next three Saturdays — Dec. 3, 10 and 17 — with all proceeds benefiting its Safe and Sober Graduation Night. The gift wrapping will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogue,...
EDMONDS, WA
secretseattle.co

The 10 Most Festive Bars In Seattle To Visit This Holiday Season

Now that we’re in December, Seattle has begun to fully embrace the holiday season. There are several holiday pop-up bars in Seattle that have returned this year for over-the-top Christmas spirit, and many other Seattle bars are adding festive cheer to their menus and decor. Whether you want to be surrounded by in-your-face holiday cheer or just want to find a cozy Seattle bar with mulled wine, we have an option on this list for you.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Art Beat: Performing animals, movies, music and more

If your kids are anything like mine, this is something they would love! Picture the cutest pet trick you can imagine. You’ll see it here! From dogs jumping rope to cats pushing strollers, this show is ideal for kids and kids-at-heart. Scoop up your tickets here. ~ ~ ~...
EDMONDS, WA
425magazine.com

London's Farzi Café is Opening a New Location in Bellevue

With its growing, disparate array of premier restaurants, Bellevue is increasingly attracting attention internationally as a city worth expanding into. One restaurateur drawn to the Eastside town is Zorawar Kalra, whom many consider “The Prince of Indian Cuisine” of London’s bustling restaurant scene. Already part of a...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Elevated eating can be found at The Lakehouse in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Looking for a special place to dine over the holidays or any time of the year? Look no further thanThe Lakehouse in Bellevue. This gorgeous restaurant is overseen by James Beard award-winning chef Jason Wilson who always cooks with the best seasonal and local ingredients he can get into his kitchen.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

New terminal adds to evolution of Everett waterfront

EVERETT, Wash. — It looks more like an empty ice rink right now, but those in the know see something very different. "This is opportunity," said Nick Hoekendorf. Hoekendorf works on the Everett waterfront, as do his longshoremen brothers and before them their father. Now, that opportunity is being...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

With eye to new security measures and more reliable bus service, Community Transit board OKs 2023 budget and March service change

The Community Transit Board of Directors on Thursday, Dec. 1 adopted its 2023 budget and approved the March 2023 service change proposal. Key highlights include increased security and improved service reliability for riders, the agency said in a news release announcing the budget approval. The $200.1 million operating budget will...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound this weekend

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain southbound for the weekend — from Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. — because of weather-related road conditions, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. Normally, the express lanes operate in...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

PUD works to repair damage that cut power to about 28K customers; schools and Edmonds College closed

Southwest Snohomish County residents awoke to power outages, downed power lines and broken tree limbs following a windstorm that hit the area Tuesday night. The Edmonds School District said all schools would be closed Wednesday due to power outages and current road conditions. All after-school activities and evening events at district buildings (including non-district events) are also canceled, the district said. Edmonds College also said it would be closed Wednesday, with all classes and activities canceled.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy