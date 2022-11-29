Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
What you need to know about this year’s Glasgow Christmas Parade
GLASGOW — There are 168 entries in this year’s community Christmas parade. It kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. Bodie Janes, also known as the Barefoot Farmer of Finney Holler, will headline the parade as the grand marshal. The theme is “An Aloha Christmas.”. Will there be...
wcluradio.com
Roadway to be closed for accident reconstruction
GLASGOW — A portion of North Jackson Highway will be closed Thursday while police reconstruct a fatal crash. The closure is planned for Thursday near the 7000 block of Highway 31-E. A fatal crash occurred in the area around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police are expected to...
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
wcluradio.com
Wanda Lee Cross
Wanda Lee Cross, 71 of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born October 24, 1951 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Ira Leslie Winchester and Ines “Love” Anderson Winchester. She was a wonderful care giver to many and a house keeper, she worked at Sorenson for 11 years. Her favorite days where those spent with family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, nanny, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She had the biggest heart and when she loved she loved with all her heart. To know her was to love her.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow man faces additional charges after officers serve warrant
GLASGOW — A man was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his East Leech Avenue home. Officers arrived and made contact with Raymon D. Ingram, 57, of Glasgow, and attempted to place him in custody. He had an active warrant for harassing communications, second-degree stalking and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to an arrest citation.
wcluradio.com
Barren County youth named as winner of speech contest
GLASGOW — A Barren County native recently won the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2022 youth Speech Contest. Matthew Estes, a member of the KFB District 4 area, was awarded a $3,500 scholarship, a cash award, two pieces of luggage, an Apple watch, and a trip to the nation’s capital. He will sit as one of several students on the upcoming Congressional Youth Tour. He will meet with leaders to discuss the future of Kentucky Agriculture and current legislation, according to a post from the Barren County Conservation District.
wcluradio.com
Diane Carol Miller
Diane Carol Miller, age 74, of Smiths Grove, formerly of Bedford, IN and Columbia, KY, died Wednesday, November 11, 2022, at TJ Samson Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1948, to William Patrick and Bobbie June (Lowe) Miller. She was a home health aide and a member of Great Oaks Ministries in Columbia, KY.
wcluradio.com
Wayne Parker
Wayne Parker, 79, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Lafayette, TN native was a retired electrician, former Allen County Deputy Sheriff and Constable for 20 years, former employee of Davis Cabinet Company in Portland, TN and Vinson Electric. He was the chairman of the board of the Adolphus VFD from 2011 to 2022, long-time member of Scottsville FOP and Robert’s Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a son of the late John Bratton Parker and Della Delsie West Parker.
wcluradio.com
Barry Keith Coffey
Barry Keith Coffey, 67, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late Lorn and Gladys Evelyn Jennings Coffey. He was a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife: Georgia Coffey; two daughters: Kenitha...
wcluradio.com
Hospital philanthropy group announces plans for New Year’s Eve bash
GLASGOW — The T.J. Community Mission Foundation will host a New Year’s Eve bash at the Cave City Convention Center to raise money for its philanthropy. The bash is scheduled on Dec. 31 and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature an upscale dinner, a cash bar, a casino, dancing and music by The Jimmy Church Band. There will also be a raffle drawing that evening for a Henry New Original .44-40 WCF rifle valued at $2720.00 and a Spending Spree Tree worth $2000.00 which includes 20 – $100.00 gift cards to local boutiques and businesses. Raffle tickets are $10 each. You do not have to be present to win.
wcluradio.com
Fatal crash closes portion of North Jackson Highway
GOODNIGHT — A fatal crash has closed a portion of North Jackson Highway in north Barren County. The crash happened sometime Wednesday afternoon near 7120 N. Jackson Hwy. The site is just past Goodnight Road and just before Highway 70 (Griderville Road). Officials have closed the roadway to reconstruct...
wcluradio.com
James Earl Bunch, Sr
James Earl Bunch, Sr., age 71, of Park City departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in Glasgow. The Hart County native was born on April 5, 1951 to the late Leonard and Rose Craine Bunch. He was married to Charlene Heath Bunch, who survives. James served our country...
wcluradio.com
Barren County Schools close due to illness
GLASGOW — Barren County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 & 6 due to widespread illness. The two-day closure will be Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days. Teachers will be in contact with students regarding assignments. “We hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow...
wcluradio.com
David Michael Coleman
David Michael Coleman, age 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away from cancer on November 30, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. A lifelong Catholic, David was born in Johnson City, New York to Michael and Jane (Barno) Coleman on May 7th, 1971. He attended Union-Endicott High School where he was a gifted basketball player, and he later played at the collegiate level. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in business from St. Bonaventure University, New York, and earned a master’s degree in education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his 24-year career in early childhood education at the Holy Rosary School in Pittsburgh and, after moving to Kentucky, he taught at Plano Elementary in Bowling Green and Highland Elementary School in Glasgow. David was a beloved colleague to his co-workers and a committed teacher to his students, many of whom describe him as their favorite teacher despite having him as early as kindergarten.
wcluradio.com
Amanda Maxene Underwood
Amanda Maxene Underwood, 91, passed away on November 29, 2022. She is survived by three children: Monica Lile, Mark (Rita) Underwood, and Scott (Scott) Underwood, along with four grandchildren, Danielle Stewart, Chad (Cierra) Underwood, Michael (Mandy) Buchanan and Craig (Shelly) Buchanan, seven great-grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Williams, Haley Stewart, Briley Buchanan, Brenley Buchanan, Micaela Buchanan, Swan Buchanan, and Savannah Buchanan, as well as four great-great grandchildren, Nova, Saint, Everleigh, Jaxon, and Sloan along with nieces and nephews, Linda Bewley, Gary Bewley, Jardy (Helen) Bewley, Carroll (Anne) Bewley, and Brenda (Tom) Walbert.
wcluradio.com
Terry L. Fox
Mr. Terry L. Fox, age 71, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Greenview Regional in Bowling Green. Terry was born on February 13, 1951, a son of the late Norman and America (Holland) Fox. He attended and graduated from Kentucky School for the Deaf, in 1971. He married Ruth Glover on October 8, 1983. Terry worked for Red Kap Industries and attended Flippin Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Thomas Peyton Chaney
Thomas Peyton Chaney, 85, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born December 1st, 1937 to the late BT “Boots” and Corinth Catherine Taylor Chaney, Horse Cave. He graduated from Caverna High School in 1956 and from Georgetown College in 1958, where he was student manager for the athletic teams. Tom attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary for two years before enrolling at Baylor University in their Masters program in speech.
wcluradio.com
Ervin William Maxey
Ervin William Maxey, age 95, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a member of the Allen Seminary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Henry Maxey and the late Tennessee Young Maxey.
wcluradio.com
WKU to recognize fall 2022 graduates on Dec. 9
BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky University’s five academic colleges will recognize nearly 1,000 fall graduates in three ceremonies on Dec. 9. During the Fall 2022 recognition ceremonies at Diddle Arena, WKU will confer 967 degrees – 19 doctoral, 177 master’s, three specialist, 717 bachelor’s and 51 associate – as well as 69 undergraduate and 22 graduate certificates.
Comments / 0