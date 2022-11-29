David Michael Coleman, age 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away from cancer on November 30, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. A lifelong Catholic, David was born in Johnson City, New York to Michael and Jane (Barno) Coleman on May 7th, 1971. He attended Union-Endicott High School where he was a gifted basketball player, and he later played at the collegiate level. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in business from St. Bonaventure University, New York, and earned a master’s degree in education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his 24-year career in early childhood education at the Holy Rosary School in Pittsburgh and, after moving to Kentucky, he taught at Plano Elementary in Bowling Green and Highland Elementary School in Glasgow. David was a beloved colleague to his co-workers and a committed teacher to his students, many of whom describe him as their favorite teacher despite having him as early as kindergarten.

