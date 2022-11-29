Read full article on original website
Arizona county certifies election after judge’s order
PHOENIX (AP) — A rural Arizona county certified its midterm election results on Thursday, following the orders of a judge who ruled that Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member...
Kansas Judge Blocks Law Banning Telemedicine Prescriptions for Medication Abortions
Last Wednesday, a district court judge in Kansas temporarily blocked a law that banned doctors in the state from prescribing abortion pills to patients using telemedicine. While the ruling is likely to be appealed, pro-choice advocates see the decision as a step forward in increasing access to abortion in a state where many women may live hours from the nearest clinic and where many abortion providers are inundated with out-of-state patients.
Vacatur and United States v. Texas
Yesterday the Supreme Court heard argument in United States v. Texas. This case brings together standing, merits, and remedial issues of unusual complexity. Here are a few points of commentary on the vacatur question, about which there was a range of views on the Court, to put it mildly. One...
Challenge to California Fee-Shifting Statute That Targets Gun Lawsuit Plaintiffs (and Lawyers) Can Proceed
From Miller v. Bonta, decided yesterday by Judge Roger Benitez (S.D. Cal.):. Plaintiffs seek injunctive relief from a newly-enacted California state law adding an attorney's fees and costs shifting provision codified at California Code Civ. Procedure § 1021.11…. Fee shifting provisions are not unusual in American law. But...
