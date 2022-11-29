MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures around Middle Georgia will continue to warm until a cold front passes through Saturday night. It was another cold start around Middle Georgia to begin our Friday, however most locations stayed above the freezing point. It also was not clear out there this morning; a few clouds still lingered from last night. For most of the daylight hours today we will see sun dominated skies, however throughout the afternoon expect cirrus clouds and some cumulus clouds to come and go. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast as the day progresses with a sustained speed of 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 15 mph. High temperatures will peak in the mid 60s around most of the region.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO