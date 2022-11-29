Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Warming up into the weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures around Middle Georgia will continue to warm until a cold front passes through Saturday night. It was another cold start around Middle Georgia to begin our Friday, however most locations stayed above the freezing point. It also was not clear out there this morning; a few clouds still lingered from last night. For most of the daylight hours today we will see sun dominated skies, however throughout the afternoon expect cirrus clouds and some cumulus clouds to come and go. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast as the day progresses with a sustained speed of 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 15 mph. High temperatures will peak in the mid 60s around most of the region.
41nbc.com
Sunny and cool Thursday on deck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny and cool conditions will hang around Middle Georgia Thursday following Wednesday’s cold front. It was a cold morning around Middle Georgia with many locations reaching low temperatures near the freezing point. It was clear, however. Skies will be mostly clear for much of the day, however it will not get very warm. Highs will mainly peak in the upper 50s though a few spots will eclipse the 60 degree mark. Winds will blow from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, adding a slight chill to the air. We will begin to see some cirrus clouds move in during the late afternoon and evening hours.
41nbc.com
Nice weather returns Friday, showers possible this weekend
It is a cold night in Middle Georgia under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be falling into the mid 30s by early Friday, but sunshine will help us warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon. We will see some increase in our cloud cover, with mostly cloudy skies possible...
41nbc.com
Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will give way to sunny conditions following rain Tuesday morning. It was a wet morning around Middle Georgia as some strong storms moved through during the sunrise hours. There were luckily no severe storms for the region. Conditions will now clear as we head into the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s early for most of the region (around lunchtime) before beginning to cool the rest of the day. The sun, however, may not be back for some parts of Middle Georgia until after 3-4 pm. Winds will gradually pick up as we go through the day with sustained speeds from the northwest ranging from 5-15 mph and gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
41nbc.com
Thursday brings cooler temps, dry weather
After a stormy start to our day, skies cleared this afternoon across Middle Georgia. Overnight temperatures will cool into the low 30s by early Thursday. Sunshine will prevail for much of the day, but highs will only be warming into the upper 50s. Friday will bring another nice day with...
Comments / 0