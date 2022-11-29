Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Dasher
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Pet of the Week isn’t one of Santa’s reindeer…..but is named after one. This Christmas treasure is named Dasher. This 4 month-old Husky Mix is fun, loving and has no trouble expressing his feelings. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt discussed about what type of family Dasher would fit into.
WHIZ
2023 Muskingum County Dog Licenses
ZANESVILLE, oh – Muskingum County Dog Licenses are now available to be purchased. It is the state law in Ohio that every dog over the age of three months must be licensed. Although there are benefits to getting your dog licensed. For example, if your furry friend would become missing while wearing a dog tag, the owner can be easily and accurately identified.
WHIZ
33rd Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – One of the best ways to spread Holiday cheer is singing or listening to your favorite holiday songs. The choirs from all the schools in Muskingum County are coming together to spread that holiday cheer at the Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert. This musical holiday festivity will take place December 3rd at 7:30 pm. This is the 33rd year for the holiday concert, with approximately 250 singers this year.
WHIZ
30th Annual Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!. And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
WHIZ
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry, 92, of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Will was born in Crooksville on February 7, 1930, the son of the late Elza and Ella (Dawson) McHenry. He worked at the Robinson Ransbottom Pottery for several years before he began his career with Pyrofax Gas/Texas Eastern/Suburban Propane delivering propane, servicing tanks, and installing propane tanks for homes and businesses. Will retired from Suburban in February 1990. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. He is survived by his daughter Latonia K. McHenry of San Antonio, Texas; his son Lionel C. (Faith) McHenry of Zanesville; two grandchildren Mercedes L. (Justin) Long of Lynn Haven, Florida and Dalton W. McHenry of Zanesville; one step-grandson Ricky (Carson) Shackles of Zanesville; three great-grandchildren Bella, Lucy, and Lucas of Lynn Haven, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Renetta (Chapman) McHenry; sister Ruth Wickham; and brothers Burl, Samuel, Herbert, Bernard, Gilbert, and Marvin “Shine”” McHenry. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage.
30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
WHIZ
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project artist of the month has been named. Zanesville native, Raymond Ramos was selected as the featured artist at the ZAAP Gallery of the month for December. Born and raised right here in the city, Ramos has had a passion for art...
WHIZ
ArtCoz December Artist & Musician of the Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Artist Colony of Zanesville has selected their artist and musician of the month for December. Samantha Dennis, owner of the Forget Me Not Shop was chosen as the artist of the month, while local guitarist Randy Lee Six was named musician of the month. Dennis’s...
WHIZ
ZMC Chamber of Commerce Geared Up For Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A much loved holiday tradition will bring plenty of Christmas cheer tomorrow. The 30th Annual Festival of Trees will kick off at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center tomorrow morning at 9 AM. Back in person this year, the auction features over 200 entries from local businesses,...
WHIZ
MCHV Provides Tips to Keep You Healthy this Holiday Season
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Tis the season of office parties, family gatherings, holiday cheer and plenty of fun. But it’s also prime season for colds, COVID, RSV, and other nasty bugs that could put a damper on your holly jolly spirits and festive fun. With so many different things...
Tammy's Sign
Located at 1333 E. Canal Street in Nelsonville, Tammy’s Country Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHIZ
Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra – Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – A festive way to get the Christmas season is by attending the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra’s Holliday concert. This family friendly holiday concert has been a tradition for the Ohio Symphony Orchestra for the last 22 years. The musical group of 55 has been practicing since October and can’t wait to share their hard work and Christmas cheer with everybody who attends.
WHIZ
Linda L. Hill
Linda Lee Hill, 64, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Linda was born February 18, 1958 in Zanesville, daughter of the late James A. and Wilma J. (Early) Hill. Linda leaves several loved ones to cherish her memory, including her nephew, James Malcolm (Nichole) Smith; and niece,...
WHIZ
Worker Injured on I-70
The State Highway Patrol said one person was injured in a construction accident on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4pm when 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with construction on the Interstate 70 project. The patrol said that Siefker became trapped in an auger....
WHIZ
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
WHIZ
United Way Aids Local Schools in Providing Mid-Year School Supplies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties has established itself in the community as a strong supporter of education, health and public assistance by funding programs that specialize in each of those areas. United Way of MPM Executive Director Meg Deedrick discussed how the...
