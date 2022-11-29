Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry, 92, of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Will was born in Crooksville on February 7, 1930, the son of the late Elza and Ella (Dawson) McHenry. He worked at the Robinson Ransbottom Pottery for several years before he began his career with Pyrofax Gas/Texas Eastern/Suburban Propane delivering propane, servicing tanks, and installing propane tanks for homes and businesses. Will retired from Suburban in February 1990. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. He is survived by his daughter Latonia K. McHenry of San Antonio, Texas; his son Lionel C. (Faith) McHenry of Zanesville; two grandchildren Mercedes L. (Justin) Long of Lynn Haven, Florida and Dalton W. McHenry of Zanesville; one step-grandson Ricky (Carson) Shackles of Zanesville; three great-grandchildren Bella, Lucy, and Lucas of Lynn Haven, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Renetta (Chapman) McHenry; sister Ruth Wickham; and brothers Burl, Samuel, Herbert, Bernard, Gilbert, and Marvin “Shine”” McHenry. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage.

