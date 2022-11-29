A federal judge Friday said she will decide early next week whether or not she would block a voter-approved gun law days before it is set to take effect. “This is a very complicated area of law,” U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut said, explaining she wanted to review the two sides’ arguments and the cases they referenced before making her decision, particularly given a recent Supreme Court ruling dramatically changing the standards that must be applied to gun laws. “It’s a new landscape.”

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO