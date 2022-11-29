Read full article on original website
matt Radford
3d ago
I'm a voter and I didn't approve it. why can't Oregon split like north Dakota and South Dakota? North Carolina and South Carolina???? I'm sick of my vote being meaningless on the east side of the cascades!
DanaVugteveen
3d ago
Portland & Eugene voters is what I am sure you meant to say. Most are outsiders that came for our schools and never left. Imported to live in a state they would change forever and not for the good of most Oregonians.
AP_001318.99d8c0bed4ad45d0918cf904f1638739.1622
3d ago
Such BS. These people gonna tell me a veteran of 23 years service in the army, an expert qualified with weapons, that I have to take a class an ask permission to buy a rifle or pistol. That is a blatant violation of my second amendment rights.
The Oregonian
Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114
The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
KATU.com
OSP releases information about gun permit process following Measure 114 passage
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s voter approved gun control law, gun owners and buyers have expressed concern and raised questions on how they will buy guns when the law goes into effect Dec. 8. The measure requires gun buyers to first acquire a...
KATU.com
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on December 8. It will require anyone purchasing...
opb.org
Judge says she’ll decide next week whether to delay new Oregon gun law
A federal judge Friday said she will decide early next week whether or not she would block a voter-approved gun law days before it is set to take effect. “This is a very complicated area of law,” U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut said, explaining she wanted to review the two sides’ arguments and the cases they referenced before making her decision, particularly given a recent Supreme Court ruling dramatically changing the standards that must be applied to gun laws. “It’s a new landscape.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suit against Measure 114 is in court today
PORTLAND – The U.S. District Court in Portland is holding its first hearing into the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 today (Friday). The plaintiffs are asking that the measure not be allowed to go into effect until the new gun control law’s constitutionality is determined.
KATU.com
Oregon AG Rosenblum says delaying Measure 114 will result in unnecessary deaths
Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says delaying Oregon’s voter-approved gun control Measure 114 would result in unnecessary deaths and "forestall Oregon’s effort to reduce the risk of a massacre within its borders." That argument was presented in a 42-page court document filed Wednesday in response to an emergency...
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
Measure 114 faces new lawsuits one week before going into effect
One week before Oregon’s new gun control law takes effect, two new lawsuits have been filed against it.
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
The Oregonian
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
