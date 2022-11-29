ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Agreement Reached Between The City Of Plano And DART

An agreement between the city of Plano and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been approved for the Silver Line project. New benefits and additional turn lanes were included. The Dallas Morning News reported that the 26-mile Silver Line has been in the works since 1990. The line will...
PLANO, TX
mckinneyonline.com

McKinney Chamber Successfully Pushes Packaged Liquor Sales

It’s been a long wait! But on Nov 8th, McKinney voters finally got their chance to vote to legalize package liquor sales in the city and it passed, with an overwhelming majority of 74%!. On November 2021, a petition was launched to legalize the sale of packaged liquor in...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement

McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced the morning of Friday, Dec. 2 that he will be retiring from his role. "After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire," he stated in a letter to the community that was published to Facebook. "It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Many people ask the question, 'When will you know that it’s time to retire?' It’s my belief that there is no magic sign or perfect time. You just know."
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Resigned Local School Board Trustee Speaks Out

As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Allen Independent School District’s (AISD) school board recently took a controversial vote that resulted in two elementary schools being slated for closure, prompting outrage from district parents and the abrupt resignation of Trustee Vatsa Ramanathan. Commenting on his decision, Ramanathan stated, “It...
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President

One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD board member resigns after boundary adjustment passes

Following a 7-1 vote in favor of the Allen ISD boundary adjustment, Allen ISD Trustee Vasta Ramanathan resigned effective immediately. At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the district presented a final plan to balance enrollment between the east and west side of the district while repurposing two campuses for monetary efficiencies.
dmagazine.com

A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants

The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
DALLAS, TX
localprofile.com

How To Survive Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights

Tis’ the season! And all across DFW, Christmas lights are in full glow. While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. There’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular but now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney names new police chief

The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder

A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas cities intervening to help offenders predicted to repeat crimes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It may sound like the plot of a science fiction movie, but police departments in two North Texas cities have launched new programs trying to predict who's most likely to commit future crimes."We're trying to take efforts before that next incident occurs," explains Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan.Garland Police Department this year started assigning points to repeat offenders in their areas, using a formula developed by criminologists to try to figure out who's at highest risk to re-offend.Dallas Police will soon follow."There is a point system. Crime involving weapons for example would receive higher points," said Chief Bryan.His...
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen

Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
ALLEN, TX
Plano, TX
