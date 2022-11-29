Read full article on original website
5 Things To Know About The Plano City Council Meeting – 11/28/22
The Plano City Council meeting on November 28 was a short meeting with only a few items to discuss. Several awards were given to members of the community and residents brought up issues. Here are five things you need to know:. Awards. The city of Plano technology solutions GIS team...
Agreement Reached Between The City Of Plano And DART
An agreement between the city of Plano and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been approved for the Silver Line project. New benefits and additional turn lanes were included. The Dallas Morning News reported that the 26-mile Silver Line has been in the works since 1990. The line will...
mckinneyonline.com
McKinney Chamber Successfully Pushes Packaged Liquor Sales
It’s been a long wait! But on Nov 8th, McKinney voters finally got their chance to vote to legalize package liquor sales in the city and it passed, with an overwhelming majority of 74%!. On November 2021, a petition was launched to legalize the sale of packaged liquor in...
CandysDirt.com
The End of Exurbs? Small Cities in North Texas Feeling the Pressure as Growth Closes in
Once rural, cities in Denton County are grappling with providing services as people are making their way past US 380. The growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been steady and swift, with data showing the population has ballooned from 4.1 million in 2000 to 6.5 million in 2022. Growth...
Frisco ISD board votes to remove books from libraries for the first time following state lawmaker's requests
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District voted to permanently remove five titles from district shelves Wednesday evening after a state Republican lawmaker challenged 28 books to be reviewed within the district weeks ago. It was the first time the board had voted to remove...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement
McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced the morning of Friday, Dec. 2 that he will be retiring from his role. "After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire," he stated in a letter to the community that was published to Facebook. "It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Many people ask the question, 'When will you know that it’s time to retire?' It’s my belief that there is no magic sign or perfect time. You just know."
5 most recent development projects in Plano, including a $2M new construction for a driver's license office
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
Two north Texas cities get new police chiefs
The City of McKinney is going with long-time employee Joe Ellenburg. He has been the Interim Police Chief in McKinney since October, when Chief Greg Conley was named McKinney’s Director of Public Safety.
dallasexpress.com
Resigned Local School Board Trustee Speaks Out
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Allen Independent School District’s (AISD) school board recently took a controversial vote that resulted in two elementary schools being slated for closure, prompting outrage from district parents and the abrupt resignation of Trustee Vatsa Ramanathan. Commenting on his decision, Ramanathan stated, “It...
dallasexpress.com
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD board member resigns after boundary adjustment passes
Following a 7-1 vote in favor of the Allen ISD boundary adjustment, Allen ISD Trustee Vasta Ramanathan resigned effective immediately. At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the district presented a final plan to balance enrollment between the east and west side of the district while repurposing two campuses for monetary efficiencies.
dmagazine.com
A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants
The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
Frisco ISD Permanently Removes Books From Libraries For The First Time
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco ISD has been in the process of reviewing over a million books in its library since May, removing 10 books from school shelves between February and August. At a meeting on November 30, the board voted to permanently remove five more books for the first time.
localprofile.com
How To Survive Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights
Tis’ the season! And all across DFW, Christmas lights are in full glow. While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. There’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular but now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names new police chief
The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
Allen ISD trustee storms out, resigns in anger after board votes to approve controversial redistricting proposal
ALLEN, Texas — The Allen ISD Board of Trustees voted late Monday night to approve a controversial redistricting plan, which will close two schools and force young students all across the district to transfer to new campuses in the fall. District staff has said for weeks that the West...
easttexasradio.com
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
TxDOT starts construction on biggest project ever in Tarrant County
The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild and expand several highways in southern Tarrant County. The project is TxDOT’s biggest ever in the county.
North Texas cities intervening to help offenders predicted to repeat crimes
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It may sound like the plot of a science fiction movie, but police departments in two North Texas cities have launched new programs trying to predict who's most likely to commit future crimes."We're trying to take efforts before that next incident occurs," explains Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan.Garland Police Department this year started assigning points to repeat offenders in their areas, using a formula developed by criminologists to try to figure out who's at highest risk to re-offend.Dallas Police will soon follow."There is a point system. Crime involving weapons for example would receive higher points," said Chief Bryan.His...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen
Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
