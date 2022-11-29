Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
'Sick To My Stomach': Arizona Woman Falls Victim To Scam
A woman from Arizona received a call from her bank telling her that there were fraudulent charges on her account. Except, it wasn't actually her bank. ABC 15 reported that the woman, named Kari, was actually getting a call from a scammer posing as her bank. The phone number that the person called from matched the number on her bank card, so Kari didn't question the call any further.
iheart.com
Employee Who Survived Shooting Sues Walmart For Not Firing Gunman
An employee at a Virginia Walmart who survived a mass shooting last week has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the retail giant. Donya Prioleau, who worked as an overnight stocker and trainer, was in the breakroom when the store's overnight supervisor, Andre Bing, stormed in and started shooting, killing six people and injuring several others. Bing died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Comments / 0