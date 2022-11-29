Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Belfast Annual Holiday Tree Lighting is Today
As the sun sets this afternoon, you are invited to Post Office Square for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Belfast. At 5 O'Clock around the tree, attendees will enjoy carols performed by local school choirs, and can sip on hot chocolate as they listen. And sing along. Shortly before...
Bangor Band To Hold Holiday Concert At Peaks Auditorium This Weekend
If it's holiday music you're looking for to get you in the spirit for the season, you're in luck!. Aside from all the other Holiday Happenings in Downtown Bangor, there will also be a holiday concert on Saturday. Under the direction of Principal Conductor Dr. Philp Edelman and Associate Conductor...
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
Medway Road in Medway Closed Due to Ongoing Police Incident
East Millinocket Police say a portion of Medway Road is closed down, as officials deal with a 'police incident.'. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center says that Medway Road is closed from Lennie's Superette to the intersection with Grindstone Road. East Millinocket Police defined it as being between the intersections with Grindstone and Pattagumpus Roads. This is closed down to all traffic, until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
How To Keep Yourself & Your Stuff Safe This Holiday Season
'Tis the Season-stuff gets stolen, La-la-la-la-la, La-Lock Your Doors!. But seriously, there's no bigger bummer, save for a lump of coal in your stocking, than to have someone mess with you, your home, or your stuff during the holidays. And unfortunately, criminals don't take holidays or vacations--but they'll come to take your stuff while you're on one!
This Bangor Street has Been Closed For Like A Year. Now it’s Back Open. Kinda.
Seriously, how long has the end of Essex Street been closed?. My money says that it's been way over a year. I used to use that little strip of road every single day when I still lived in Bangor. Even now, I desire to use it all the time, but have been denied at every turn, literally. I'm surprised there haven't been memes about it or anything like that. and to this day, I'm not entirely sure what they've even been doing.
Check Out Amazing Video Of The CP Holiday Train Visiting Hermon
Spectators got some great footage of the CP Holiday Train, when it visited Hermon, Jackman, and Brownville Junction last week!. The CP Holiday Train has two trains, one that travels exclusively in Canada and another with stops in both Canada and the U.S. And last week, it made 3 visits to Maine, including Hermon.
Bangor PD Reminds You To Secure Roadside Mailboxes For Winter
Sometimes during a long, snowy winter, a snowplow can be very unforgiving. With this in mind, the funny folks behind the Bangor Police Department Facebook page posted a helpful reminder to make sure you are prepared, with some helpful tips to make sure you aren't picking up your mail in the middle of the road.
Eastern ME Emergency Vet Clinic Could Use Your Help With Their Giving Tree
When I got a dog, I became an animal person for life. Before my wife and I got a dog, I could kind of take or leave pets, so to speak. I had no ill will against them, I'd just never really had a pet before Neko. We had cats when I was a kid, but they weren't "mine" exactly, so I didn't give them much thought. But owning a dog has made me into a giant doofus who loves the crap out of furry creatures.
A New Program in Bangor Hopes to Help the Homeless Find Rentals
The Landlord Liason project aims to encourage landlords to rent to people experiencing homelessness through financial and mediator support. Two things in Bangor are certain. First, the city has a huge homeless population and too many of them are facing a winter on the streets. And second, there's a housing shortage and that's contributing to a hike in the cost of rent and making it impossible for people experiencing homelessness to find a place to live. But, in addition to the financial challenges for potential renters, landlords are often reluctant to rent to these folks for a variety of reasons, including possible drug use, and damage caused by people with mental health issues.
Maine Police Settle a Standoff with an Armed Man Peacefully
A standoff with an armed man in Medway on Friday was resolved peacefully, with no injuries. East Millinocket Police began receiving 911 calls just before midnight on Thursday of gunshots in the area of Medway and Horseshoe Roads in Medway. Responding officers witnessed a man walk out of a house, fire a rifle several times, and then retreat back into the residence. The officers began securing the area even as they tried to establish communication with the man. When they were unsuccessful, East Millinocket Police called for assistance from the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Teams.
Who is Otto the Cat & Why is He/She Helping a Camden Food Pantry?
For the fourth time in three years, a donor who goes by Otto the Cat, is pledging to double donations made to a Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. The short answer to the question of Otto's identity is that no one seems to know. Otto the cat leaves notes on the food pantry's door, signed with a paw print. Whoever Otto really is, he/she is extremely generous and concerned about the well-being of people in the Camden area. On the pantry's website, Otto is quoted as writing the following:
Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs
Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
Shania Twain Sells-out Xfinity Center Show in Massachusetts
Definitely not surprising, Shania Twain has sold out her only New England date on her upcoming tour. The country music queen, Shania Twain, has sold-out the Xfinity Center. Twain's Queen Of Me Tour has been selling out dates swiftly since it was announced back in October. The only New England date on the schedule is July 9 in Massachusetts.
Get Your Tickets Early To See Kane Brown in Bangor With This Presale Code
When Kane Brown returns to Bangor on June 22, 2023, we want our Country Club members to have the best seats in the house. That's why we're giving you a chance to buy your tickets before the general public. You're a member of our Country Club. That means you can...
As Winter Arrives, John Travolta’s Sensational Maine Estate is Still for Sale
In February of 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing altogether.
Maine Hikers Discover a Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. A group of hikers reported finding the remains just after 9:00 Saturday morning, as they were walking on Sears Island. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says the body could be recognized as a male, but appeared to have been in the water for quite some time.
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
Brewer Walmart Standoff Suspect Sentenced to 3+ Years in Prison
A man who was the subject of a police standoff in the Brewer Walmart parking lot in 2021 is going to prison for more than 3 years. Brewer Police were called to the parking lot on Wilson Street just after 4:00 on an August afternoon for a disorderly conduct complaint. When they arrived, they encountered Patrick Mullen. After speaking with him, police learned that he had three active warrants for his arrest for failure to appear on a number of criminal complaints and also had active bail conditions. When the officers tried to take Mullen into custody, he displayed a gun from inside his locked vehicle, refused to get out, and threatened to kill himself.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0