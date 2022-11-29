ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 76

Jessica Mitchell
3d ago

I am an employee with this company. We are defiantly over worked and underpaid. Most people wouldn’t be able to handle the DG life. We are made to run cash register, do stocking, deal with unpleasant and sometimes violent customers. Everyone who says so what, shame on you! We work really hard and shouldn’t have to put up with all the crap that comes with it. I love my job and contribute to society. But it’s bull that you can go to fast food and make double what we make. It is what it is, and regardless I still go to work everyday to provide for my family!

Reply(5)
26
Mattie Thomas
3d ago

Staying in School is good,But these days All Ppl are over Work, Doctors,Nurses, Lawyer . It's seen your education doesn't matter. Ppl need to respect others, Treat PPL Right.

Reply
9
Cheryl Stenstrom
3d ago

Was in one in Foley Alabama today. Complete mess. However the cashier was very nice and quick. But I only saw 2 people working they can't do everything

Reply
6
Related
alabamaliving.coop

Take us along! December 2022

We’ve enjoyed seeing photos from our readers on their travels with Alabama Living! Please send us a photo of you with a copy of the magazine on your travels to: mytravels@alabamaliving.coop. Be sure to include your name, hometown and electric cooperative, and the location of your photo. We’ll draw a winner for the $25 prize each month.
FOLEY, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Tuscaloosa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether you’re a Tuscaloosa local or visiting for the first time, there are plenty of things to do in this exciting city. From history to culture, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into history, you’ll want to visit the Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
ALABAMA STATE
Upworthy

He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'

On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama storm shelter locations

A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide completed its regular season with a blowout victory over Auburn. The Tide appears destined to miss the playoffs and therefore many players have begun to think about the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary has taken to Twitter to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The life saving drug Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter. It is a move the Medical Association for the State of Alabama supports. Association President Dr. Julia Boothe believes the wider access will undoubtedly save lives. She says that many of the people who overdose are not even aware something they are taking has fentanyl in it.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy