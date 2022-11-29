I am an employee with this company. We are defiantly over worked and underpaid. Most people wouldn’t be able to handle the DG life. We are made to run cash register, do stocking, deal with unpleasant and sometimes violent customers. Everyone who says so what, shame on you! We work really hard and shouldn’t have to put up with all the crap that comes with it. I love my job and contribute to society. But it’s bull that you can go to fast food and make double what we make. It is what it is, and regardless I still go to work everyday to provide for my family!
Staying in School is good,But these days All Ppl are over Work, Doctors,Nurses, Lawyer . It's seen your education doesn't matter. Ppl need to respect others, Treat PPL Right.
Was in one in Foley Alabama today. Complete mess. However the cashier was very nice and quick. But I only saw 2 people working they can't do everything
