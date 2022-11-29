Read full article on original website
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
Tracking gas prices across New Mexico
Gas prices have been falling in New Mexico. As many hit the road to travel for the holiday season, here's a look at the price of gas in New Mexico. Below is an interactive map showing the average price of gas in each county in New Mexico. There are also some helpful tips on how to save money as gas prices continue to rise.
KRQE Newsfeed: Fire finances, Regalia returned, Quiet and mild, Housing funding, Pick your price trees
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Strong winds develop across New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of...
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico
You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
UNM sets up new sign at Girard and Central
The sign is a part of a project that's budgeted to cost thousands.
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
What’s the deal with New Mexico’s PRC?
The governor will appoint to New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission three people who will wield much power as the state navigates a transition in energy sources. (Getty Images) If you’ve never heard of the state’s Public Regulation Commission, you’ve likely still observed the consequences of its decisions in your daily...
Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
Next morning-drive snow happening Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Two Northern New Mexico destinations on list of 50 best places to travel in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few perennial tourist destinations in Northern New Mexico are getting new acclaim as two of the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The latest ranking comes from Travel Lemming, a roughly six-year old online travel guide that says it has more than six-million annual readers. At number 36 […]
Albuquerque fire extinguishes southwest Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in Southwest Albuquerque. The fire was at Whispering Street Southwest. The residents of the home were able to exit before AFR units arrived. Its units were able to extinguish the fire and mitigate the spread to nearby residences.
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour
A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
