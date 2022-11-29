ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time. This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO