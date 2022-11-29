Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town at a holiday light show in Maumee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tis’ the season for holiday festivities, and a lot of parents are looking for a way to entertain the kids. There’s a family-friendly event in Maumee that features nearly a mile-long trail of lights set to music. The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru holiday light show.
wktn.com
Jingle Bell Dash 5K in Upper Sandusky Saturday Morning
The Home for the Holidays Jingle Bell Dash 5K is all set to take place in Upper Sandusky Saturday morning. The cost to register is $20, which includes a t-shirt and pancake breakfast. Check in and registration will be from 8 until 8:45 tomorrow morning and the race begins at...
wktn.com
ARC Auction this Sunday
The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
wktn.com
KES Thanks Area Church for Sponsoring Breakfast
The teachers and staff at the Kenton Elementary School attended the monthly leadership meeting early this (Thursday) morning. They were treated to a breakfast sponsored by Abundant Life Assembly of God. The staff thanked the sponsor for starting their day with a smile.
wktn.com
Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale Underway
The three day Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale starts today. The hours are 2 until 7pm today, 10am until 4pm Friday and 10am until 12:30pm Saturday. Heartbeat is located at 220 East Franklin Street in Kenton. Most pieces of gently used jewelry are priced at two dollars each, but...
wktn.com
Soloists Announced for Bluffton University’s 128th ‘Messiah’ Performance
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s music department has announced the soloists for its 128th performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Yoder Recital Hall. Soloists are Misook Yun, soprano; Elizabeth Frey, mezzo-soprano; Brian Skoog, tenor; and Max Pivik, bass. Lyric soprano Misook Yun...
Toledo family displaced twice after water main break, hotel fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ortiz family was on the second floor when the Alexis Road Fairfield Inn & Suites caught fire early Wednesday morning. The family was staying there because their home was flooded on Monday due to the water main break in North Toledo. "We opened our back...
13abc.com
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
wktn.com
Obituary for Jackie D. “Jack” Benton
Jackie D. “Jack” Benton, age 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin. He was born on April 15, 1952, to Marie O. (Irwin) (Nichols) Wright. Jack was raised by his mother, Marie and father, Willie Nichols, they preceded him in death. Jack was previously married to Kathy Benton and Tammy Frey.
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
13abc.com
Update: Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
wktn.com
United Way at 40% Thanks to Ada School Staff
In a Facebook posting today, United Way officials expressed that they are “simply overwhelmed” by the support of the Ada Bulldogs school staff. Their pledges for the 2022 campaign have pushed them to the 40% mark, moving them ever closer to their goal. The United Way thanked the...
wktn.com
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
13abc.com
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker with the City of Toledo rescued a woman and her children from her car submerged in water during Monday’s flooding from a water main break. The young mother’s car was totaled and a GoFundMe page has been created to help her with expenses.
hometownstations.com
As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time. This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.
13abc.com
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment. “I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.
