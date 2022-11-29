ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, OH

13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town at a holiday light show in Maumee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tis’ the season for holiday festivities, and a lot of parents are looking for a way to entertain the kids. There’s a family-friendly event in Maumee that features nearly a mile-long trail of lights set to music. The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru holiday light show.
MAUMEE, OH
wktn.com

Jingle Bell Dash 5K in Upper Sandusky Saturday Morning

The Home for the Holidays Jingle Bell Dash 5K is all set to take place in Upper Sandusky Saturday morning. The cost to register is $20, which includes a t-shirt and pancake breakfast. Check in and registration will be from 8 until 8:45 tomorrow morning and the race begins at...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

ARC Auction this Sunday

The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

KES Thanks Area Church for Sponsoring Breakfast

The teachers and staff at the Kenton Elementary School attended the monthly leadership meeting early this (Thursday) morning. They were treated to a breakfast sponsored by Abundant Life Assembly of God. The staff thanked the sponsor for starting their day with a smile.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale Underway

The three day Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale starts today. The hours are 2 until 7pm today, 10am until 4pm Friday and 10am until 12:30pm Saturday. Heartbeat is located at 220 East Franklin Street in Kenton. Most pieces of gently used jewelry are priced at two dollars each, but...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Soloists Announced for Bluffton University’s 128th ‘Messiah’ Performance

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s music department has announced the soloists for its 128th performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Yoder Recital Hall. Soloists are Misook Yun, soprano; Elizabeth Frey, mezzo-soprano; Brian Skoog, tenor; and Max Pivik, bass. Lyric soprano Misook Yun...
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Jackie D. “Jack” Benton

Jackie D. “Jack” Benton, age 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin. He was born on April 15, 1952, to Marie O. (Irwin) (Nichols) Wright. Jack was raised by his mother, Marie and father, Willie Nichols, they preceded him in death. Jack was previously married to Kathy Benton and Tammy Frey.
DUNKIRK, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

United Way at 40% Thanks to Ada School Staff

In a Facebook posting today, United Way officials expressed that they are “simply overwhelmed” by the support of the Ada Bulldogs school staff. Their pledges for the 2022 campaign have pushed them to the 40% mark, moving them ever closer to their goal. The United Way thanked the...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Alex Shull

Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
URBANA, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time. This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment. “I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.
TOLEDO, OH

