Patrol Continues to Focus on Impaired Driving Arrests
(Findlay) – As part of the Patrol’s ongoing efforts to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season. “When you drive impaired, you’re putting the lives of everyone on the road at risk,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Plan...
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio Milestones Celebrated
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine announced today two major milestones with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, the free book program available to Ohio families with children under the age of 5. More than 50% of eligible children – birth to...
OSU Extension to Host Organic Grains Conference in January 2023
Hardin County – On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event is geographically positioned in the tri-state region (Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan) and is intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.
