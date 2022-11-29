Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Investigators visit father’s home in search for missing S.C. 5-year-old
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Investigators on Thursday visited the home of the father of a missing five-year-old girl in South Carolina. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said Aspen Jeter’s mother was shot. A tip from...
WIS-TV
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 74-year-old Richland County man is dead after being hit by a driver who was trying to flee from police this morning. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Shylek Pringle drove away from deputies during a traffic stop after speeding through a school zone.
WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials. Sample HTML block.
New details in deadly crash after pursuit: Victim identified; suspect was out on bond
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has charged a 25-year-old man in a deadly crash that deputies say happened after a brief pursuit on Friday morning. And now, we know the identity of the man killed in the crash. According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the crash...
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
coladaily.com
Victim identified in collision caused by high speed pursuit Friday
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver involved in a high speed pursuit Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia. A deputy in the Traffic Safety Unit of...
abccolumbia.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says SCHP is investigating a fatal traffic incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on Hardscrabble Road near Clemson Road, about 6 miles north of Columbia. Two vehicles – a driver in 2016 Honda Accord and a...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
Police have more "eyes" on busy intersections, business districts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you noticed the new cameras on Devine Street in Columbia near the Food Lion, and at the intersection of Farrow Road and Killian Road in northeast Richland County? We have, too. As it turns out, we'll be seeing more of them sticking out around Columbia...
SC sheriff: Father of missing girl stole dead mother’s car
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina think a 5-year-old girl missing from a home where her mother’s decomposing body was found with a gunshot wound is with her father in a car stolen from the woman’s house. Orangeburg County deputies issued an arrest warrant against Antar...
WIS-TV
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIS) - A deadly hit and run in Florida has been linked to a South Carolina vehicle. Investigators in Miramar said on Nov. 27 Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed while crossing the road around 2:17 a.m. The vehicle in the crash was registered to Janae Lewis. The car...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
2 men charged in trailer theft
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer from a neighbor’s home in Lexington County. Jason Wilson, a 41-year-old Lexington resident, was charged with grand larceny and Maynard Bartlett, a 37-year-old Columbia resident, was charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen goods, according to arrest warrants. “After receiving a...
Police: Sumter suspect out on bond for vehicle break-ins arrested for more break-ins
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department says a man recently arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles was out on bond for previous break-ins when he was caught. The police department said that warrants were issued for 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters for a series of break-ins that happened from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 in which he allegedly stole several items including guns.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
Hit and run in Lee county being investigated, neighbors worried
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Days after a man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run, South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for answers. According to Tyler Tidwell with the Highway Patrol, troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a car and driver that may have been involved in a hit and run in Lee county.
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
WIS-TV
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
