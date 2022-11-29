ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Victim identified in collision caused by high speed pursuit Friday

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver involved in a high speed pursuit Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia. A deputy in the Traffic Safety Unit of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

2 men charged in trailer theft

Two men are accused of stealing a trailer from a neighbor’s home in Lexington County. Jason Wilson, a 41-year-old Lexington resident, was charged with grand larceny and Maynard Bartlett, a 37-year-old Columbia resident, was charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen goods, according to arrest warrants. “After receiving a...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter suspect out on bond for vehicle break-ins arrested for more break-ins

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department says a man recently arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles was out on bond for previous break-ins when he was caught. The police department said that warrants were issued for 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters for a series of break-ins that happened from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 in which he allegedly stole several items including guns.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy