Ohio State

The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
wktn.com

OSU Extension to Host Organic Grains Conference in January 2023

Hardin County – On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event is geographically positioned in the tri-state region (Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan) and is intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.
ARCHBOLD, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
WCPO

LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards

The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
COLUMBIA STATION, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio swatting bill passes Senate, heads to the House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Swatting is now one step closer to becoming a felony in Ohio. The Republican-sponsored House Bill 462 now moves on to the Senate after it passed 63-13 Wednesday. The bill would make swatting a felony and garnered bipartisan support on the house floor. “I think it’s a matter of public safety,” […]
Ohio State

