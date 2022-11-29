Hardin County – On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event is geographically positioned in the tri-state region (Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan) and is intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.

