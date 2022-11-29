Read full article on original website
Related
Third-grade retention removed under proposed Ohio education bill
A new bill supported by education groups across the state would mark the end of the third-grade reading retention requirements.
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
Gov. Mike DeWine supports bill to strip state school board of control over Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he supports an Ohio Senate bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education, gut powers from the Ohio State Board of Education and give his office more oversight of education. “I think virtually every governor for 40 or 50 years...
Nursing homes get $615 million in last-minute change by Ohio House; bill returns to Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Within hours of publicly unveiling the idea, the Ohio House passed legislation Thursday providing $615 million in state and federal funds to nursing homes in the state. Industry lobbyists and operators say the facilities are hemorrhaging money, thanks to inflationary pressure, pandemic-related cost increases, and a...
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
More than 140 groups oppose effort to limit citizen changes to Ohio Constitution
Representatives of some of those groups gathered at the Statehouse to voice their opposition to House Joint Resolution 6.
wktn.com
OSU Extension to Host Organic Grains Conference in January 2023
Hardin County – On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event is geographically positioned in the tri-state region (Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan) and is intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.
Ohio bill would allow people with related degrees other than social work to become licensed social workers
The future of social work could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the Ohio legislature.
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week’s case count. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. The sudden surge approaching Christmas also doesn't necessarily hint at a return […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
WCPO
LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards
The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
Did you see it? Meteor sighted flying across Northeast Ohio
Nearly 700 people across multiple states reported seeing a fireball fly across the sky overnight, including in Northeast Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
Ohio swatting bill passes Senate, heads to the House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Swatting is now one step closer to becoming a felony in Ohio. The Republican-sponsored House Bill 462 now moves on to the Senate after it passed 63-13 Wednesday. The bill would make swatting a felony and garnered bipartisan support on the house floor. “I think it’s a matter of public safety,” […]
Will Ohioans finally get to vote on legalizing marijuana in 2023? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023. While we’re waiting, we’re talking on Today in Ohio about how the state legislature may allow weed for any condition “that the patient’s symptoms may reasonably be expected to be relieved from medical marijuana.”
Comments / 0