Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
Trent Dilfer Named Next UAB Head Coach
The UAB Blazers are expected to name former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as the football program’s next Head Coach. He is currently the Head Coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, and takes over a program despite the lack of college coaching experience. UAB originally looked like they were going to retain interim Head Coach Bryant Vincent, but Dilfer emerged as a candidate and will take over the program heading into the offseason. Former UAB Head Coach Bill Clark resigned in June because of health concerns. Dilfer spent time as an ESPN analyst in between his playing career and coaching career.
