The UAB Blazers are expected to name former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as the football program’s next Head Coach. He is currently the Head Coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, and takes over a program despite the lack of college coaching experience. UAB originally looked like they were going to retain interim Head Coach Bryant Vincent, but Dilfer emerged as a candidate and will take over the program heading into the offseason. Former UAB Head Coach Bill Clark resigned in June because of health concerns. Dilfer spent time as an ESPN analyst in between his playing career and coaching career.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO