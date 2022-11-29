Read full article on original website
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Atlanta Falcons have PFF’s top 3 run-blocking offensive guards
There is no doubt about it, the Atlanta Falcons have one of the best, if not the best rushing attack in the entire NFL and it is no fluke. They have three of Pro Football Focus’ best-run blockers at a single position when it comes to their distinguished grading scale.
3 best transfer destinations for Texas QB Hudson Card
Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card will enter the transfer portal for 2023, but which landing spots would make sense for the former 4-star QB?. Transfer portal season is about to have its heyday in college football and, though players can’t officially enter for another few days, we’re already starting to hear some names that plan on moving on from their current schools. Perhaps the biggest name yet is Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card, who Pete Thamel of ESPN reported plans to transfer out of Austin.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
3 ex-Cleveland Guardians who could return and round out the roster
One former Cleveland Guardians player is already back with the club, so why not a few more?. There may have been no better individual story in 2022 than that of Anthony Gose. Gose, who made his club debut in 2021 with the Guardians, was a long-time outfielder who actually started playing in the Majors in 2012, as an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. He never was able to hold onto a roster spot and went up and down throughout his few seasons in the Majors.
