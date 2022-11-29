ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 best transfer destinations for Texas QB Hudson Card

Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card will enter the transfer portal for 2023, but which landing spots would make sense for the former 4-star QB?. Transfer portal season is about to have its heyday in college football and, though players can’t officially enter for another few days, we’re already starting to hear some names that plan on moving on from their current schools. Perhaps the biggest name yet is Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card, who Pete Thamel of ESPN reported plans to transfer out of Austin.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
3 ex-Cleveland Guardians who could return and round out the roster

One former Cleveland Guardians player is already back with the club, so why not a few more?. There may have been no better individual story in 2022 than that of Anthony Gose. Gose, who made his club debut in 2021 with the Guardians, was a long-time outfielder who actually started playing in the Majors in 2012, as an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. He never was able to hold onto a roster spot and went up and down throughout his few seasons in the Majors.
