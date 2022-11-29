If you were on the fence about committing to a major hair change in 2023, kindly allow Demi Lovato’s bixie cut to inspire you all the way to the hair salon. While Lovato has been rocking short hair for a few weeks, the Holy Fvck singer didn’t show off her bangs, bob, and pixie hybrid style in all its glory until she attended and performed at the 2022 UNICEF Gala in New York City. After abandoning the choppy bob she’d sported during the first few stops on her Holy Fvck Tour, Lovato was photographed with what appeared to be a sleek and very ‘90s pixie cut. The sculpted styling and deep side part was an entirely different vibe than the one served by the soft, face-framing bixie Lovato was hiding under all that hair gel. Both looks are fire, but Lovato’s bixie feels unexpected, fresh AF, and still very on brand for a musician reuniting with her alt-rock sensibilities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO