Elite Daily
Wait, Did Jenna Ortega Predict She'd Play Wednesday Back In Her Disney Days?
Jenna Ortega may actually possess some of Wednesday’s psychic powers. After she wowed everyone with her dead-eyed, darkly funny take on the Addams Family’s torture-loving daughter, fans noticed a spookily telling line from a very different character Ortega once played. This goes all the way back to her Disney days, when one of Ortega’s Stuck in the Middle quotes eerily foreshadowed her becoming Wednesday several years later.
Elite Daily
Gossip Girl Has A Sus New Teacher & IDK Whose Side He's On
Now that it’s in its second season, all of the Gossip Girl reboot stars have become familiar faces, but there is one newbie this time around. And of course, he wasted no time in stirring things up at Constance Billard St. Jude’s School. Chances are you’re just as suspicious of the new guy as Kate is, so here’s all the dirt to know so far about Mike Shubin... and whether he’s Gossip Girl’s friend or foe.
Elite Daily
Wednesday's Showrunner Confirmed There Are Plans For More Seasons
One reason Wednesday was such an immediately beloved series is that it’s not just an Addams Family adventure — it’s a murder mystery whodunit, with Miss Addams as the amateur detective working to crack a 25-year-old cold case. (Benoit Blanc would be proud.) She solved the mystery by the end, but the season’s cliffhanger ending seemed to hint there will be more Wednesdays to come. And it sounds like fans will be in luck — since the series release, the showrunners have confirmed they have plans for Wednesday Season 2 and beyond.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Elite Daily
RM Got Real About Fame In His New Song "Wild Flower"
It’s RM’s turn to shine. On Dec. 1, the rapper became the second member of BTS to drop a solo album with the release of his debut record, Indigo. (He was preceded by J-Hope, who dropped the album Jack in the Box in July.) Indigo, which is composed...
Elite Daily
9 Differences Between Netflix's Firefly Lane & The Book It's Based On
Author Kristin Hannah’s Firefly Lane is her best-selling novel to date. The 2008 story of two best friends, Kate and Tully, was such a runaway hit that it was a no-brainer when Netflix decided to make it into a series. However, the differences between the Firefly Lane novel and Netflix’s television adaptation have been evident since the first season. And much like Tully and Kate, the book and the series only grow further apart in the first half of Season 2.
Elite Daily
Gossip Girl's Season 2 Soundtrack Is Instantly Iconic
No matter if it’s 2007 or 2022, there are a few things that any Gossip Girl series is basically required to deliver: glam fashion, catty comebacks, and of course, the coolest soundtrack on television. Any music-loving TV obsessive who grew up in the late 2000s knew about OMFGG, the original show’s official soundtrack, which was packed with fizzy alt-rock jams the show made iconic, like “One Week of Danger” by The Virgins and “Sour Cherry” by The Kills. The first season of HBO Max’s reboot kept that impeccable taste alive with a sprawling playlist, and now Gossip Girl’s Season 2 soundtrack is taking the torch masterfully.
Elite Daily
How To Order A Wednesday Addams Starbucks Cold Brew For A Spooky Sip
You thought spooky season was over? Think again. Netflix and Tim Burton have been bringing the chills in the new comedy-horror series Wednesday. The coming-of-age show stars Jenna Ortega in a fresh take on Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. She is quickly becoming the “it girl,” and fans have concocted a Starbucks drink in her honor. Like any good angsty teen, her coffee is iced — a cold brew, to be specific. It’s not on the actual Starbucks menu, but once you know how to order a Wednesday Addams Starbucks drink, you can switch up your go-to drink for a more brooding vibe.
Elite Daily
J.Lo Got Real About Her Red Carpet Past, From "Poo-Poo Color" To Versace
Jennifer Lopez quotes are always both enlightening and delightful. In a recent “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, J.Lo dropped her real opinions on her most memorable red carpet looks along with an F-bomb, plus her go-to bodega order from her “Jenny From The Block” days. While each sneak peek into the Marry Me star’s past was tasty, the tea got piping hot when it came to J.Lo’s thoughts on her iconic looks. Not only did she get real about everyone’s favorite navel-skimming green Versace gown, but she had some words to say about her first-ever premiere ‘fit, and those words include “poo-poo.” Photos of J.Lo’s “sandy poo-poo color” dress prove that the Selena actor might be too hard on herself, but no shade to a self-reflective star.
Elite Daily
Here's How The Palace Reportedly Reacted To The Harry & Meghan Trailer
Friendly reminder: The royal family has zero chill. On Dec. 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries dropped its first teaser, and as expected, royal insiders are not too pleased with it. Per the Daily Mail, the palace reacted to the Harry & Meghan trailer with “horror.”
Elite Daily
The Photos Of Selena & BLACKPINK Finally Meeting IRL Are Precious
Selena Gomez is back BLACKPINK’s area. Two years after collaborating on their icy bop, “Ice Cream,” Selena and the K-pop group finally met in person. This IRL encounter is such a moment, and they wasted no time informing the BLINKs and Selenators of the special occassion. On...
Elite Daily
Julia Roberts Celebrated Her Twins’ 18th B-Day With This Cute Baby Pic
There’s nothing quite like a mother’s love. On Nov. 28, Julia Roberts’ twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel Moder, turned 18. To celebrate the major milestone, the actor posted a photo of herself and the twins as babies on Instagram. Talk about adorable!. In the photo, Roberts is holding...
Elite Daily
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution Is Empowering AF
EmRata definitely knows a thing or two about being overtly sexualized and the price women pay for being seen as desirable. “For the majority of my career in my 20s, so much of who I was in the world was this one-dimensional character that was just about image,” she recently told Elite Daily. “It was really frustrating for me.” READ MORE.
Elite Daily
Demi Lovato’s Bixie Cut Will Make You Crave Your Next Big Chop
If you were on the fence about committing to a major hair change in 2023, kindly allow Demi Lovato’s bixie cut to inspire you all the way to the hair salon. While Lovato has been rocking short hair for a few weeks, the Holy Fvck singer didn’t show off her bangs, bob, and pixie hybrid style in all its glory until she attended and performed at the 2022 UNICEF Gala in New York City. After abandoning the choppy bob she’d sported during the first few stops on her Holy Fvck Tour, Lovato was photographed with what appeared to be a sleek and very ‘90s pixie cut. The sculpted styling and deep side part was an entirely different vibe than the one served by the soft, face-framing bixie Lovato was hiding under all that hair gel. Both looks are fire, but Lovato’s bixie feels unexpected, fresh AF, and still very on brand for a musician reuniting with her alt-rock sensibilities.
Elite Daily
Where To Find Spotify Artist Messages For A Thank You Video
It’s the end of the year, and you know what that means — lots of parties, gift exchanges, and Spotify Wrapped graphics taking over your timeline. You don’t have to tap through IG Stories long to know the annual musical event made its return on Nov. 30, and this time, the platform is taking the end-of-the-year wrap-up to another level with even more Artist Message videos than 2021. If your fave is one of the thousands of artists who made a personalized video, you’re probably wondering where to find Spotify Wrapped Artist Messages for a special thank you video. Here’s what you need to know — and why you might not have any at all.
Elite Daily
ARMY, Jin From BTS Designed “The Astronaut” Merch Just For You
In October, BTS announced their hiatus until 2025 in order to complete the military service required by all able-bodied men in South Korea. The first to enlist was Jin, who recently released his debut solo single “The Astronaut” on Oct. 28. The music video for “The Astronaut” features cute nods to BTS’ fanbase, ARMY, and “The Astronaut” merch designed by Jin from BTS also feels like a gift to them as well.
Elite Daily
B.I Has Soulja Boy To Thank For His Reintroduction
In Elite Daily's series Early Influences, musicians reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative years. Here, Korean rapper B.I talks about the male artists that inspired his new EP, Love or Loved Part 1. American hip-hop impacted B.I’s worldview at a...
Elite Daily
Ginny & Georgia Are Back In These First-Look Season 2 Photos
It's time to head back to Wellsbury, Ginny & Georgia fans, because the Netflix hit is officially returning for a second season. The cast of the mother-daughter dramedy announced the exciting news in an energetic video on Monday, April 19, 2022, and now fans have even more info about the upcoming new episodes. To get the full scoop, here's everything fans should know about Ginny & Georgia Season 2, including intel on its release date, cast, and more.
Elite Daily
When Does Spotify Wrapped Stop Counting For 2022? Here’s The Deal
Between Beyoncé’s show-stopping return to music and the highly anticipated release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights, 2022 has been pretty good to music stans. But depending on when your album of the year dropped, your Spotify Wrapped might not reflect that. ICYDK, Spotify stops collecting data leading up to the rollout of Wrapped, which is why the song that’s been taking over your recent playlists probably didn’t crack the top. So when does Spotify Wrapped stop counting for 2022, anyway? Here’s what you need to know.
Elite Daily
RM’s Debut Solo Album Indigo Is Dropping So Soon
Over the years, BTS’ RM has released two mixtapes, a number of solo singles, and a few collaborations. Now, he’s gearing to finally drop his debut solo album, Indigo. But nothing about this announcement is blue. It’s red-hot exciting. RM first hinted at the album on Oct....
