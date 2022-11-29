State Attorney General’s Office is suing Orleans County nursing home after years of neglect and fraud allegations

Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Expert comments on Rochester man calling himself a “sovereign citizen” after facing murder charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester parolee accused of killing his neighbor says he is a “sovereign citizen.”. Lequan Hill is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris after Parris tried to break up an argument. Every time hill has been in court, including on Thursday, he told the judge he is a sovereign citizen. That is someone who believes they are above the law and the courts and police have no power over them.
WHEC TV-10
911 system down for Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
WHEC TV-10
Advocates push for passage of Medical Aid in Dying Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Should a terminally ill person have the right to end their own life?. That is a question New York State lawmakers will consider when they head back to Albany. Advocates who are pushing for it tell News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke they are hopeful that this will be the year the Medical Aid in Dying Act is passed.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County officials urge young people to join trade industries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a new campaign to get more young men and women into trades and construction careers. They say jobs in those industries are both personally and financially rewarding while also a way to grow the economy.
WHEC TV-10
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is charged with threatening a state official and judge after he allegedly faxed a message to a local TV station saying he planned to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and allegedly emailed a threat to a judge. Jason Shields was arrested...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Here’s the transcript of a parolee released one week before he was charged with murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has the transcripts that show why a man who violated parole a month after he got out of prison was allowed back into the community. A week after that court decision, the parolee was arrested for murder. The man’s name is Lequan Hill. Hill was paroled from prison in September. In October, he was arrested for cutting off his ankle bracelet.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD facing possible lawsuit after 5-year-old left outside School 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is facing a possible lawsuit. The family of the five-year-old boy who was left outside School 39 back in September has filed a notice of claim. The family’s lawyer spoke exclusively with News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey. “Will the school district...
WHEC TV-10
HEADLINE: Family of deceased health care worker Brittni Iverson demand answers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We love you Brittni!”. That’s what the family, friends and coworkers of Brittni Iverson said when they released pink and white balloons into the air outside Iverson’s work place Friday. The balloon launch happened outside the DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford man arrested, arraigned on rape charges
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A Pittsford man is facing a felony rape charge following an alleged assault at Nazareth College. Deputies responded to Nazareth around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a student told campus security she was raped by Joshua Mundia. The 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Monroe...
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating death of DePaul employee after reported fight inside a building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A worker at a DePaul Addiction Services Center on Dewey Avenue is dead. Rochester police are trying to find out if the death of Brittni Iverson is the result of a fight inside the facility. RPD and the family of Iverson are waiting for the Monroe County medical examiner to determine Iverson’s cause of death.
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
WHEC TV-10
Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Department of Justice mistakenly posted the names, addresses and birthdays of nearly 200,000 gun owners on the internet because officials didn’t follow policies or understand how to operate their website, according to an investigation released Wednesday. The investigation, conducted by an outside...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: What happens after RPD confiscates a crime gun?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One alert viewer asked us a good question: What happens to the illegal guns after the police get them? We got into the room with the answer. “What happens in the city affects us out here,” Doug Childs said from his home in Greece. The...
WHEC TV-10
Feds: Rochester infant’s suspected fatal overdose triggers investigation into drug trafficking ring
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A six-month-old is Monroe County’s youngest victim of a drug overdose this year. The child was found in an apartment on Jay Street, unconscious and not breathing, on Aug. 1. The child’s grandmother told first responders she had pulled a baggie of heroin from his mouth.
WHEC TV-10
Shooting on Pierpont street sends 18-year-old to the hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in northwest Rochester on Wednesday night. Rochester Police officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Pierpont Street. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive. Police don’t have any suspects in...
WHEC TV-10
Victor schools say a former student made concerning social media comments before crashing his car on campus
VICTOR, N.Y. — Victor Central School District says a former student made “concerning comments” on social media before and after crashing his car on Tuesday on the school’s campus. The school said on Wednesday that the student is in custody at the hospital and he is...
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours for Juan Lopez, the 12-year-boy who was shot and killed last month, happened Thursday inside Memories Funeral Chapel on Hudson Avenue. Police say he and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan died. The other boy survived. Reverend...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are on the hunt for the person who stabbed a man on Weyl Street. RPD had the area cordoned off for several hours last night during the investigation. Officers tell us the 31-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to...
WHEC TV-10
S. Dakota AG hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general on Wednesday announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved.
