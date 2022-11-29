State Attorney General’s Office is suing Orleans County nursing home after years of neglect and fraud allegations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester parolee accused of killing his neighbor says he is a “sovereign citizen.”. Lequan Hill is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris after Parris tried to break up an argument. Every time hill has been in court, including on Thursday, he told the judge he is a sovereign citizen. That is someone who believes they are above the law and the courts and police have no power over them.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO