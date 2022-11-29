Family of fallen Apopka firefighter thanks community for support, invites families to free event featuring Clydesdales

Read full article on original website
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
WFTV
Photos: Meet the dogs available for adoption at Osceola County Animal Services
Sugar Plum Sugar Plum is a 1-year, 7-month-old female German Shepherd available for adoption at Osceola County Animal Services. (Osceola County Animal Services)
Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals
Guzzle some milk and cookies (or a nice seasonal IPA) and get yourself in that holiday mood, then shop till you drop at these seasonal makers markets. Sunday, Dec. 4 Krampusfest 1-9 p.m., Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man stops to put out fire at neighbor's house during lunch break
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Merritt Island man was on his lunch break when he spotted a fire at a neighbor's house and decided to hop the fence and put it out himself. 24-year-old Michael Edens was driving home during a lunch break at his job at Publix when he saw smoke coming from a home about a block away.
Seminole County firefighter recruits train for high-rise fire response
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A new class for the Seminole County Fire Department trained this week at the Altamonte Mall. Recruits and instructors used one of the mall’s parking garages to train for high-rise fires. They carried heavy equipment up the garage’s stairwell and practiced operating fire hoses...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
WESH
Man drowns while swimming at Volusia County beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a South Carolina man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Officials say it happened south of New Smyrna Beach in the Bethune Beach area. The man was apparently working in Orlando and came with friends to have lunch...
WESH
Central Florida deputy dies after long battle with cancer
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. "It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the death of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Tillis. Ed passed away last night after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He will be severely missed by all who knew him," a post on the department's Facebook page read.
Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County Animal Services drops dog adoption fee to $5
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - To help their nearly 200 dogs find loving homes for the holidays, Orange County Animal Services has dropped its dog adoption fee to $5 for a limited time. "We have so many excellent dogs in our care, that have been with us for weeks waiting for...
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
WESH
Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at wedding
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed. The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests. Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding...
WESH
Central Florida shoppers reminded to use caution during holiday season due to theft
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the season of giving, but it’s also the time of year for taking. With the holiday shopping season now officially underway, law enforcement reminds us it’s important to be cautious when you are out there buying those gifts. Agencies in Brevard...
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
WESH
Sheriff: Body found in Osceola County swamp near where 73-year-old pastor went missing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male in a swampy area along 429 approximately one mile from the residence where a missing man was last seen. The sheriff's office delivered the update Thursday on 73-year-old Herman McClenton...
WESH
Man killed in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting happened in Orlando Friday. Deputies were called to the shooting in the 1400 block of Dean Road at about 2 p.m. They said they found a man in his 50s who was shot. He was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.
WESH
Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man tries to steal from Walmart, walks into a store full of deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man picked the wrong time to steal from a Walmart. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man attempted to steal from a Walmart during a Shop with a Cop event in St. Cloud. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, "Bad...
usf.edu
Nurses protest elimination of newborn nursery unit at Osceola HCA hospital
Union nurses protested Tuesday morning in Kissimmee over an Osceola County hospital’s decision to cut its newborn nursery unit, which they say will force low-income, high-risk patients to pay the price. HCA Florida Osceola announced that it would be closing its nursery unit on Dec. 12 and its nursing...
