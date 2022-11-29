Effective: 2022-12-02 16:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds coupled with falling snow will result in periods of reduced visibility.

BON HOMME COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO