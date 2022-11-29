Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Crowley County, Eastern Kiowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 16:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Visibilities have improved on the leading edge of the cold front causing the blowing dust, therefore the Blowing Dust Warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts have fallen below High Wind Warning Criteria, therefore the High Wind Warning has been allowed to expire. Gusty winds up to 50 mph are still possible through the next few hours, however.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 16:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Wind gusts have fallen below High Wind Warning Criteria, therefore the High Wind Warning has been allowed to expire. Gusty winds up to 50 mph are still possible through the next few hours, however.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 16:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Quay County; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Although gusty winds may persist through the evening hours, winds will continue to decrease and stay below warning threshold. Therefore, the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
