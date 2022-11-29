Effective: 2022-12-02 16:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Visibilities have improved on the leading edge of the cold front causing the blowing dust, therefore the Blowing Dust Warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts have fallen below High Wind Warning Criteria, therefore the High Wind Warning has been allowed to expire. Gusty winds up to 50 mph are still possible through the next few hours, however.

BENT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO