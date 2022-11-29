Effective: 2022-12-02 16:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nuckolls The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southwestern Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska * Until 600 PM CST. * At 431 PM CST, a dust channel was detected on satellite, extending from near Bostwick, or 34 miles northwest of Belleville, to south of Montrose. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * Motorists traveling along Highway 136 in southwestern Nuckolls County and Highway 36 in eastern Jewel County may encounter significant reductions to visibility due to blowing dust. Locations impacted include Superior, Formoso, Webber, Bostwick, Lovewell State Park and Montrose. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust can be unhealthy and has been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

