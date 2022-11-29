Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North-central Kansas. * WHEN...From 5 PM today to midnight tonight * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds coupled with falling snow will result in periods of reduced visibility.
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Nuckolls by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 16:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nuckolls The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southwestern Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska * Until 600 PM CST. * At 431 PM CST, a dust channel was detected on satellite, extending from near Bostwick, or 34 miles northwest of Belleville, to south of Montrose. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * Motorists traveling along Highway 136 in southwestern Nuckolls County and Highway 36 in eastern Jewel County may encounter significant reductions to visibility due to blowing dust. Locations impacted include Superior, Formoso, Webber, Bostwick, Lovewell State Park and Montrose. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust can be unhealthy and has been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing visibility due to blowing dust. Target Area: Nuckolls A dust plume will continue impact portions of eastern Jewell and southwestern Nuckolls Counties through 745 PM CST At 615 PM CST, satellite imagery continued to show a dust plume eminating from a burn scar in western Nuckolls County, located to the southwest of Nelson. The dust plume extends south-southwest to near Randall in southeastern Jewel County. Dust from this plume will cause reductions to visibility. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and blowing dust. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust may result in rapid reductions to visibility. Locations impacted include Superior and Bostwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
