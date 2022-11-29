Read full article on original website
Related
Test Your Knowledge of 206 Hotel Brands — December 2022 Edition
Did you know that a whopping 206 hotel and resort brands are parts of the worldwide portfolios of only nine multinational lodging companies — either through outright ownership or through a partnership — and did you know that they added 27 additional brands since December of 2019?. Test...
Miles and Points On Sale — December 2 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
$40 New Member Referral Bonus With Rakuten Ends Today, December 1, 2022
You can earn triple cash back at a wide selection of merchants — plus, sign up as a new member of Rakuten and you will receive a bonus of $40.00 via referral when you spend a minimum of $40.00 within the first 90 days of your new membership, which is one of the best referral offers from Rakuten…
3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Avianca (160%), Spirit (30%) & Choice Hotels (40%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon.
Southwest To Experiment With Changing Boarding Order
Compared to virtually every other major airline in the U.S., Southwest Airlines is very much an outlier in terms of how they do things. They don’t charge for the first two checked bags. They have a flexible cancellation policy. And, of course, they don’t have assigned seating. Instead, they opt for a “first come, first served” open seating system that’s based on check-in time and paying for opportunities to board earlier.
Credit Card Review: Chase Ink Cash
Transferrable points are always at the top of the list if I have to choose what type of points to earn for purchases. Chase Ultimate Rewards, a form of transferable point, is always an account I need to replenish. There’s one card that provides a steady stream of Ultimate Rewards points without putting in any effort. To make things even better, it has no annual fee.
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
My Negative Experience Moving / Reallocating Credit Limits / Prepaying Bill with Capital One Spark Business Credit Card
Good afternoon everyone. A few weeks ago, I did a mini App-O-Rama and applied for 3 business credit cards. One of those cards was the Capital One Spark Cash Select Business Credit Card. That credit card currently has a sign up bonus of $500 cash back after spending $4,500 in 3 months. I applied for this credit card and was instantly approved. The only problem… my credit limit was exactly $5,000 and I needed to make a $5,000+ charge. Before continuing, please read my post from this morning: My Positive Experience Moving / Reallocating Credit Limits / Prepaying Bill with Bank of America Business Credit Card.
TRIP REPORT: Fall Fun in the Windy City – Not quite the end for 2022…
The last trip of the year? Not quite the end for 2022…. AA99 London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare (Main Cabin Extra) Trying a different Deep Dish Pizza (Pequods) BA296 Chicago O’Hare to London Heathrow (World Traveller) Not the end, for 2022…. Each trip I go to Chicago (and...
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
Australia take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in a David v Goliath World Cup showdown while the United States look to ambush the Netherlands as the World Cup knockout rounds get under way on Saturday. While the Dutch possess the greater historical pedigree, reaching three previous World Cup finals, the USA head into the knockout rounds brimming with confidence.
Grand Union Trains gets the nod to operate London – South West Wales services
It marks the opportunity for a new entrant to enter the rail market between the regions, taking on the current franchised rail operators which operate in the area (Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway). The access agreement will commence towards the end of 2024, with Grand Union Trains due...
Passengers Fight Over Overhead Bin Space – Is The Space Above Your Seat Yours?
A pair of passengers in India engaged in a shouting match over who had rights to the a certain overhead bin on a flight. I believe that access to overhead storage in your cabin of service if purely on a first-come, first-served basis. Is The Space Above Your Seat Yours?...
Review: AA Flagship Lounge Los Angeles (LAX)
The AA Flagship Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) continues to offer an elevated lounge experience with a nice buffet, though crowding was bad during my visit. I stopped by the American Airlines Flagship Lounge at LAX after my flight from New York to Los Angeles. How did I have access, especially when I flew economy class on that flight? I enjoyed access because American Airlines allows same-day international business class passengers to access Flagship Lounges (or Admirals Clubs) for all connections and even upon arrival.
Lufthansa Settles With Jewish Passengers Denied Boarding For $21,000 Each
Lufthansa has reached a settlement with a group of Jewish passengers over a denied boarding incident in May that turned into an ugly display of group punishment. Each passenger involved was cut a check for $21,000. Lufthansa Passengers Receive $21,000 Each After Being Denied Boarding Based On Jewish Appearance. I...
William And Kate Fly British Airways First Class To Boston
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived into Boston Logan Airport on Wednesday afternoon after a short transatlantic hop in British Airways First Class. William And Kate Arrive Into Boston On British Airways 777 In First Class. Eschewing private jet travel, the Royals flew British Airways flight...
BoardingArea
211K+
Followers
29K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0