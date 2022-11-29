ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test Your Knowledge of 206 Hotel Brands — December 2022 Edition

Did you know that a whopping 206 hotel and resort brands are parts of the worldwide portfolios of only nine multinational lodging companies — either through outright ownership or through a partnership — and did you know that they added 27 additional brands since December of 2019?. Test...
Miles and Points On Sale — December 2 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Southwest To Experiment With Changing Boarding Order

Compared to virtually every other major airline in the U.S., Southwest Airlines is very much an outlier in terms of how they do things. They don’t charge for the first two checked bags. They have a flexible cancellation policy. And, of course, they don’t have assigned seating. Instead, they opt for a “first come, first served” open seating system that’s based on check-in time and paying for opportunities to board earlier.
Credit Card Review: Chase Ink Cash

Transferrable points are always at the top of the list if I have to choose what type of points to earn for purchases. Chase Ultimate Rewards, a form of transferable point, is always an account I need to replenish. There’s one card that provides a steady stream of Ultimate Rewards points without putting in any effort. To make things even better, it has no annual fee.
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers

Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
My Negative Experience Moving / Reallocating Credit Limits / Prepaying Bill with Capital One Spark Business Credit Card

Good afternoon everyone. A few weeks ago, I did a mini App-O-Rama and applied for 3 business credit cards. One of those cards was the Capital One Spark Cash Select Business Credit Card. That credit card currently has a sign up bonus of $500 cash back after spending $4,500 in 3 months. I applied for this credit card and was instantly approved. The only problem… my credit limit was exactly $5,000 and I needed to make a $5,000+ charge. Before continuing, please read my post from this morning: My Positive Experience Moving / Reallocating Credit Limits / Prepaying Bill with Bank of America Business Credit Card.
AFP

Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off

Australia take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in a David v Goliath World Cup showdown while the United States look to ambush the Netherlands as the World Cup knockout rounds get under way on Saturday. While the Dutch possess the greater historical pedigree, reaching three previous World Cup finals, the USA head into the knockout rounds brimming with confidence.
Review: AA Flagship Lounge Los Angeles (LAX)

The AA Flagship Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) continues to offer an elevated lounge experience with a nice buffet, though crowding was bad during my visit. I stopped by the American Airlines Flagship Lounge at LAX after my flight from New York to Los Angeles. How did I have access, especially when I flew economy class on that flight? I enjoyed access because American Airlines allows same-day international business class passengers to access Flagship Lounges (or Admirals Clubs) for all connections and even upon arrival.
