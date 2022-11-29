ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne’s Smith, Deng to represent U.S. in figure skating finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club announces their Junior Pairs team will advance to finals. Cayla Smith and Andy Deng, along with Coach Alena Lunin of Fort Wayne, will represent the United States at the Figure skating Grand Prix Finals competition in Torino, Italy. This...
Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9. The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.
15 Free Things to Do in Fort Wayne, IN

Bordered by Ohio and Michigan and nicknamed the City of Churches, Fort Wayne the county seat of Allen County, with a 263,886 population as of the 2020 Census. Established in 1794 by the U.S. Army led by General Anthony Wayne, the city was named after him after the American Revolutionary War.
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark

Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
A child, and family, in need

FORT JENNINGS — Just weeks before the birth of their son, Boston, AJ and Tiffany Korte, Fort Jennings, received unexpected news. Doctors discovered their baby suffers from Single Ventricle Heart Disease. The couple went to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, where it was confirmed something was wrong. Unable to...
People sick with the flu struggling to find Tamiflu

AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - With flu season beginning to rear its ugly head, people are running into a major issue: a shortage in Tamiflu. DeKalb County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Souder, says Tamiflu can make a big difference in how people feel when they have the flu.
Cold weather will not last

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.
Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
Windy, briefly warmer Friday before turning much colder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold and cloudy start to Friday with temperatures stepping off near 30 degrees. Under a cloudy sky, highs reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It’s breezy Friday morning and the wind ramps up as the day progresses. Expect...
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel plans reelection campaign

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — In July, Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced he will be seeking a fourth term as the city’s mayor. Daniel first took office in 2012. “Our work hasn’t stopped since we hit the ground in 2012,” Daniel said. “Our community has energy, growth and a focus on the future. I’m so honored to get to serve our city and hope that our administration’s results have earned another four years of service to our residents.”
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne

Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
