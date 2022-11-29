FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO