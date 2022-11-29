Read full article on original website
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Biden touts unions at nonunion factory in Bay City
When President Joe Biden visited the SK Siltron chip factory in Bay City on Tuesday, he touted the value of unions. He said they built the middle-class. But the plant where he gave the remarks is not a union shop. “The middle class built America, and unions built the middle...
Demand grows for Michigan budget flights as airfare soars to five-year high
Visiting grandma for the holidays may be out of budget this season as air fares are expected to reach a five-year high. The travel app Hopper predicts the average ticket will cost $463 for a domestic flight around Christmas time. That’s a jump from what the app estimated for Thanksgiving prices at $350.
WNEM
Saginaw councilmember resigns, replacement sought
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a vacancy on the Saginaw City Council after Autumn Scherzer submitted a letter of resignation this week for an undisclosed reason. Anyone interested in applying for the position must submit an application and an affidavit of eligibility to the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9.
‘This is really save-the-planet kind of stuff.’ MSU at forefront of fusion energy.
The tens of millions of visitors who passed through General Electric’s Progressland pavilion at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair were treated to a Carousel of Progress filled with animatronics designed by Walt Disney and a Skydome Spectacular billed as “the epic story of man’s efforts to control and use the new energy sources of nature for the benefit of all.”
Frankenmuth, Michigan’s ‘Little Bavaria,’ on list of best small towns to visit for Christmas
FRANKENMUTH, MI -- Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” has been included on a list of the best small towns to visit for Christmas in the United States. Frankenmuth was among 21 towns featured on the list published by the travel platform Trips to Discover. The tourist destination in Saginaw...
What's the policy of renting in Lansing?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1
A new emergency shelter in Saginaw is opening up its doors to serve young girls. Anthony Demasi, founder of Beta Sole, and Abby Welsh, marketing associate, join us to talk about Beta Sole's 12 Days of Christmas event. Dashing Through the Snow 5K. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Bridget Staffileno...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Berkeley Beacon
‘Bad Axe’ is family business
Bad Axe, MI, is a town with a population of 3,000, where everyone is friends on Facebook and within two degrees of separation in Walmart. “Bad Axe” is filmmaker David Siev’s directorial debut, a documentary chronicling his family and their restaurant business in the town of Bad Axe during the COVID lockdown.
fox2detroit.com
35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick O’Keefe has resigned from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. O’Keefe was elected for an eight-year term that began in January 2021. In his resignation letter, which was issued to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office Wednesday, O’Keefe cited struggles with transparency and...
With control of Michigan Legislature changing, Genesee County hires lobbyist
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- For the first time in more than a decade, the county is hiring a lobbyist, hoping the firm’s work in Lansing will pay off in additional state funding for local projects. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners agreed on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to contract with...
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
World’s Oldest Santa School Is Located In Good Ole Midland, Michigan
Kids and adults around the world know there's only one true Santa. He visits Michigan and the rest of the world in record time Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. (I assume that includes a stop at Bronner's, too?) That said, Santa needs helpers all around the world and he has them trained right here in Mid-Michigan.
Saginaw councilwoman Autumn Scherzer resigns, city taking applications for vacancy
SAGINAW, MI — Three weeks after winning re-election, Saginaw City Councilwoman Autumn L. Scherzer has submitted official resignation documentation. The city received Scherzer’s letter of resignation, citing personal matters, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to a city of Saginaw news release. With the council vacancy, City Clerk Janet...
owossoindependent.com
First Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Owosso
RECOGNITION OF THE FIRST ELECTRIC VEHICLE Charging Station in Owosso took place on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Main Street Plaza on the corner of Washington and Main streets. The EV charging station, located near the southwest corner of the plaza, has been in use for a while. The station represents a lengthy collaboration between the city of Owosso, Owosso Main Street/DDA, Consumers Energy, Future Energy and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Bangin’ Bowls, located on S. Water Street, was also on hand as part of the presentation.
Detroit News
Researchers and activists kick off effort to evaluate cancer incidence, link to Flint water crisis
Flint — More than two dozen cancer researchers from across the state and country convened in downtown Flint this week for a meeting with community organizers and public health leaders as part of an effort to determine whether the water crisis has had an impact on cancer rates or severity in the city.
Saginaw’s $3.8M furnace replacement program may attract ‘robust’ applicant turnout Saturday
SAGINAW, MI — Dozens of Saginaw residents could show up to City Hall this weekend to seek new furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Annie Boensch said. “Just based on the outreach I’ve done, I suspect turnout is going to...
Michigan couple donating $2 million classic car collection to benefit local university
Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant have pledged to donate 35 classic cars from their automotive collection to Northwood University and the Northwood idea.
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
