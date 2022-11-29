ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, MI

Michigan Capitol Confidential

Biden touts unions at nonunion factory in Bay City

When President Joe Biden visited the SK Siltron chip factory in Bay City on Tuesday, he touted the value of unions. He said they built the middle-class. But the plant where he gave the remarks is not a union shop. “The middle class built America, and unions built the middle...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw councilmember resigns, replacement sought

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a vacancy on the Saginaw City Council after Autumn Scherzer submitted a letter of resignation this week for an undisclosed reason. Anyone interested in applying for the position must submit an application and an affidavit of eligibility to the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

‘This is really save-the-planet kind of stuff.’ MSU at forefront of fusion energy.

The tens of millions of visitors who passed through General Electric’s Progressland pavilion at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair were treated to a Carousel of Progress filled with animatronics designed by Walt Disney and a Skydome Spectacular billed as “the epic story of man’s efforts to control and use the new energy sources of nature for the benefit of all.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What's the policy of renting in Lansing?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
LANSING, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1

A new emergency shelter in Saginaw is opening up its doors to serve young girls. Anthony Demasi, founder of Beta Sole, and Abby Welsh, marketing associate, join us to talk about Beta Sole's 12 Days of Christmas event. Dashing Through the Snow 5K. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Bridget Staffileno...
SAGINAW, MI
Berkeley Beacon

‘Bad Axe’ is family business

Bad Axe, MI, is a town with a population of 3,000, where everyone is friends on Facebook and within two degrees of separation in Walmart. “Bad Axe” is filmmaker David Siev’s directorial debut, a documentary chronicling his family and their restaurant business in the town of Bad Axe during the COVID lockdown.
BAD AXE, MI
fox2detroit.com

35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university

MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
MIDLAND, MI
owossoindependent.com

First Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Owosso

RECOGNITION OF THE FIRST ELECTRIC VEHICLE Charging Station in Owosso took place on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Main Street Plaza on the corner of Washington and Main streets. The EV charging station, located near the southwest corner of the plaza, has been in use for a while. The station represents a lengthy collaboration between the city of Owosso, Owosso Main Street/DDA, Consumers Energy, Future Energy and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Bangin’ Bowls, located on S. Water Street, was also on hand as part of the presentation.
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
