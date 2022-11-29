Happening today: Orange County to approve contractor for Orlo Vista flood mitigation project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are expected to move forward with a project to prevent flooding in the Orlo Vista area.

That community has experienced major flooding issues for years, from Hurricane Irma to most recently, Hurricane Ian.

More than 100 homes in Orlo Vista were under water when the storm hit in late September.

Now, the plan is to widen retention ponds and add pumps by 2024.

On Tuesday, county officials are expected to award a construction contract to North Carolina-based Thalle Construction Company.

The cost for improvements will come with a price tag of more than $21.5 million.

