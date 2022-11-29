ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Happening today: Orange County to approve contractor for Orlo Vista flood mitigation project

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSkpD_0jR9O6dq00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are expected to move forward with a project to prevent flooding in the Orlo Vista area.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

That community has experienced major flooding issues for years, from Hurricane Irma to most recently, Hurricane Ian.

More than 100 homes in Orlo Vista were under water when the storm hit in late September.

Now, the plan is to widen retention ponds and add pumps by 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sk3E_0jR9O6dq00

On Tuesday, county officials are expected to award a construction contract to North Carolina-based Thalle Construction Company.

The cost for improvements will come with a price tag of more than $21.5 million.

Channel 9′s Christy Turner is at the Board of County Commissioners meeting to monitor the board’s decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096DgB_0jR9O6dq00

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Businesses along Orange Ave. hit hard by ongoing construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Orange Avenue south of downtown are experiencing construction, which has caused several businesses and their patrons to lose sidewalk access. Come into a Tattoo Parlor along that stretch of road and you might just get an earful about nearby road and water line construction.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County working on ordinance meant to protect tenants from bad landlords

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are moving forward with an ordinance meant to protect tenants from bad landlord practices. Commissioners spent part of Tuesday working on the details of a new tenant bill of rights, which could take effect as soon as March. It comes after months of conversations about skyrocketing rents and record-breaking increases in evictions.
WESH

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg sentenced

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The former Seminole County tax collector, Joel Greenberg, learned his fate Thursday morning. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison. The judge said he will be placed on supervised release for 10 years after his prison sentence is served. This was on the highest end of the sentence guidelines but still within what the government was asking for.
WESH

Man missing in Seminole County found safe, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says they have located a man who went missing. The 78-year-old had gone missing Thursday morning after leaving a residence to go on his daily walk. Deputies said after searching for the man, he was later found safe.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man hurt in Apopka shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in a neighborhood near Apopka sent a man to the hospital Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to Grimke Avenue near Clarcona Road shortly before 2 p.m. At the scene, they determined that the victim, in his 20s, sought...
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
123K+
Followers
140K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy