ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 13 picks : Bills vs. Patriots | Steelers vs. Falcons | Broncos vs. Ravens | Packers vs. Bears | Jaguars vs. Lions | Browns vs. Texans | Jets vs. Vikings | Commanders vs. Giants | Titans vs. Eagles | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Raiders | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Republic : Chiefs 31, Bengals 23

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Chiefs are looking for revenge after losing to the Bengals twice last season. They'll be motivated for this one and they will get their revenge."

Bookies.com : Take the Chiefs to cover vs. Bengals

Bill Speros writes: "Oddsmakers have yet to fully embrace Cincinnati despite its status as defending conference champion. The Chiefs have done well against the number in December, covering in five of their past six December games. This even-money line is priced in their favor."

NFL Week 13 odds : Bills vs. Patriots | Steelers vs. Falcons | Broncos vs. Ravens | Packers vs. Bears | Jaguars vs. Lions | Browns vs. Texans | Jets vs. Vikings | Commanders vs. Giants | Titans vs. Eagles | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Raiders | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HLTx_0jR9Nzcz00

ESPN : Chiefs have a 54.3% chance to win the Week 13 game

The site gives the Bengals a 45.1% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Chiefs to cover vs. Bengals

David Fucillo writes: "The Bengals stunned the Chiefs last year in the AFC title game, winning in overtime on a field goal after Patrick Mahomes threw an interception. This game does not hold quite as much value as that one, but look for KC to get a small measure of revenge. I don’t think it will be a blowout, but if this line stays at a field goal, I’d stick with the Chiefs."

How to watch: NFL Week 13 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Chiefs 27.7, Bengals 27.3

The site's formula predicts that the Chiefs will win the Week 13 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Chiefs will cover vs. Bengals

It writes: "Given Kansas City’s superior offense and road dominance this year it’s hard to bet against them. This should be a tight high scoring game, but even with the likely return of JaMarr Chase it’s hard to see how the Bengals keep pace with the Chiefs offense."

NFL power rankings Week 13: San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders surge

NFL playoff picture Week 13: NFC East a beast with four teams in postseason position

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan

While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/30): Zac Taylor trusts fans to fill Paycor Stadium

Taylor-Made Takes: 'I Don't Even Have To Ask. I Know Our Fans Are Going To Show Up.'. I think the fans feel that we need them. They're stepping up to the challenge, and that's been the case. Obviously, every game at this point is a big game. I don't even have to ask. I know our fans are going to show up and give us everything they can to give us an advantage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Bengals: Key Matchups

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday. Kansas City is looking to avenge two losses against this particular opponent from last season. Meanwhile, the Bengals have won three consecutive games and seven of their last nine after starting this season 0-2. There is plenty of hype going into this game. Not only does this game have a massive impact on the playoff picture, but there is legitimate angst between these two teams. How will that affect Sunday’s contest?
KANSAS CITY, MO
WLWT 5

Bengals fan goes on hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery

CINCINNATI — A Bengals fan's video is going viral of her hilarious rant about the team and quarterback Joe Burrow after getting her wisdom teeth removed. "I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. 'Apparently' these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" Haven Wolfe captioned the video on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy