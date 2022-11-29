Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Chiefs 31, Bengals 23

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Chiefs are looking for revenge after losing to the Bengals twice last season. They'll be motivated for this one and they will get their revenge."

Bookies.com : Take the Chiefs to cover vs. Bengals

Bill Speros writes: "Oddsmakers have yet to fully embrace Cincinnati despite its status as defending conference champion. The Chiefs have done well against the number in December, covering in five of their past six December games. This even-money line is priced in their favor."

ESPN : Chiefs have a 54.3% chance to win the Week 13 game

The site gives the Bengals a 45.1% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Chiefs to cover vs. Bengals

David Fucillo writes: "The Bengals stunned the Chiefs last year in the AFC title game, winning in overtime on a field goal after Patrick Mahomes threw an interception. This game does not hold quite as much value as that one, but look for KC to get a small measure of revenge. I don’t think it will be a blowout, but if this line stays at a field goal, I’d stick with the Chiefs."

Sports Betting Dime : Chiefs 27.7, Bengals 27.3

The site's formula predicts that the Chiefs will win the Week 13 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Chiefs will cover vs. Bengals

It writes: "Given Kansas City’s superior offense and road dominance this year it’s hard to bet against them. This should be a tight high scoring game, but even with the likely return of JaMarr Chase it’s hard to see how the Bengals keep pace with the Chiefs offense."

