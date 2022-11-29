ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Twitter stops enforcing Covid-19 misinformation policy

By Rebecca Kern
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tqfx_0jR9NxrX00
Elon Musk has fired huge swaths of the company, including thousands of contract and full-time employees who were responsible for content moderation. | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Updated: 11/29/2022 03:28 PM EST

Twitter will no longer stop users from spreading false information about the Covid-19 virus or vaccines, according to an update on its content moderation policies.

It’s another major shift under new owner Elon Musk, who has pressed for “free speech” above all else on the platform. Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation page was updated with a note saying that as of Nov. 23 , the platform would no longer enforce its policies against spreading misleading information on the virus and vaccines — which had led to more than 11,000 account suspensions since 2020.

Since his takeover, Musk has fired huge swaths of the company, including thousands of contract and full-time employees who were responsible for content moderation.

At the same time, several top executives overseeing content moderation policies and enforcement, including Twitter’s former head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, have left the company.

Tom Tarantino, who formerly led Twitter's Covid-19 Response Task Force, said the lack of staff also likely contributed to the policy reversal.

“Misinformation policies are very labor intensive to enforce as it typically requires human review to read context," he said. "As many — or all — of the team that is enforcing that policy is no longer there, I imagine that this is more about practicality than philosophy."

On Capitol Hill, Democrats blasted the decision. "The misinformation is beyond dangerous, it's potentially deadly to a lot of people who may be unable to see through a lot of the misinformation that's out there," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters Tuesday.

And medical professionals likewise said the move could harm people. "Nowhere near enough was being done to stamp out medical misinformation on social media previously; but this step, along with re-platforming voices who wish to sow confusion and increase mistrust in medicine, will do more harm," said Jack Resneck Jr., the president of the American Medical Association, in a statement. He also urged patients to seek out accurate medical information, including from their own physician.

While Twitter never formally announced the change, Twitter users noticed the policy update on Monday night, and it was first reported by CNN . It appears to be part of Musk’s plans to grant “general amnesty” to previously banned accounts — like that of former President Donald Trump — and the tech billionaire has said he’s updating policies this week that would reinstate more accounts.

This could mean the 11,230 accounts suspended since Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation policy went into effect in early 2020 may soon be or are in the process of being reinstated. One of the biggest repeat offenders was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose personal account was reinstated last week after being suspended for repeatedly breaking Twitter’s policy against spreading false Covid-19 information.

Jenna Sherman, a program manager at health information research nonprofit Meedan, said she worries other social media platforms follow suit and reduce their Covid-19 misinformation enforcement as well.

"The other platforms are going to be keeping a close eye on Twitter and seeing essentially if they can get away with it, because if they can, they can save themselves a lot of money and resources and time by following a similar model and still look good in a rolled back version," Sherman said.

She said for users on Twitter, "I think that the susceptibility to fall prey to misinformation will be higher because people's guards will be down because people haven't been doing that work for themselves."

If Covid-19 misinformation spreads far enough, Meedan said it could potentially spur Congress to roll back tech platforms' Section 230 liability shield to hold them liable for Covid-19 misinformation on their site.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kraken registers to lobby

IN THE NICK OF TIME: Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has registered its first in-house lobbyists. According to a disclosure filed Tuesday, the exchange began lobbying at the beginning of October. That move that appears more prescient in the weeks since the collapse of rival exchange FTX has resulted in fresh scrutiny being heaped upon the industry — a reputational blow acknowledged by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, who lamented in a series of tweets that the sector would be “working to undo this for years.”
POLITICO

5 questions for Kathy Baxter

Happy Friday! For this installment in our weekly feature, The Future in Five Questions, we examine the role of ethics in a profitable tech enterprise with Kathy Baxter — the principal architect of Salesforce’s ethical AI practice. Salesforce’s software is ubiquitous in American business, with its customer relationship management (CRM) services embedded in over 150,000 American companies — and it’s Baxter’s job to try and keep that technology fair.
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
POLITICO

House Dems pass some more torches

CAUCUS CHANGES — It’s not just House Democrats as a whole who are passing the torch this week. Key groups within the caucus are also holding their own elections — including the Congressional Black Caucus, which makes up a powerful voting bloc and is marking over 50 years as the “conscience of the Congress.”
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

How 2 Russian refugees got to Alaska

When Russian authorities knocked on their doors in late September, SERGEY and MAKSIM knew not to answer. If they did, they’d be drafted to fight in Ukraine as part of President VLADIMIR PUTIN’s nationwide mobilization. Instead, the pair embarked on a perilous five-day journey through the Bering Strait...
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
285K+
Followers
17K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy