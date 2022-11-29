ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Saints 21, Buccaneers 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "A Saints would throw the throw the NFC South into absolute chaos. Chaos it is."

Bookies.com : Take the Saints with the points vs. Buccaneers

Bill Speros writes: "A year ago on December 19, Dennis Allen (filling in for Sean Payton due to COVID) coached the Saints to a 9-0 win at Raymond James. Will history repeat itself this year?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ql9i_0jR9NrZB00

ESPN : Buccaneers have a 65.2% chance to win the Week 13 game

The site gives the Saints a 34.5% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Buccaneers to cover vs. Saints

It writes: "The Saints have lost three of their last four games, and all three were by a margin of ten points or more. Tampa Bay has a playoff berth on the line as we approach the end of the season, and for the struggles they’ve had, they do still have Tom Brady at the helm. The shutout in San Francisco highlighted a lot of the issues that the Saints have been facing all year, and it feels like this downward spiral is just going to continue. Bucs to cover."

Sports Betting Dime : Buccaneers 18.4, Saints 15.4

The site's formula predicts that the Buccaneers will win the Week 13 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Buccaneers won't cover vs. Saints

It writes: "This’ll likely come down to which defense can keep the score the lowest. Neither offense is good enough to win this game, especially with the Bucs losing Tristan Wirfs due to injury. So this should be a tight low scoring affair. Considering the massive spread, that means the Saints are the team to take here."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?

