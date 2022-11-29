ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

Indiana man accused of hitting officers with American flagpole in Jan. 6 insurrection

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjkZA_0jR9NkdK00

An Indiana man and his nephew are facing charges connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after video and photos captured them on the grounds during the riot, according to the FBI.

Dale Huttle, of Crown Point, was arrested earlier this month after being charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses related to the breach, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and more.

The FBI also announced the arrest of Dale Huttle’s nephew, Matthew Huttle, stemming from accusations of his involvement in the riot. Matthew Huttle, of Hebron, Indiana, faces misdemeanor charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground and disorderly conduct-related charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuNqu_0jR9NkdK00

Court documents state Dale Huttle, 61, was seen in a crowd during the attack on the Lower West Terrace trying to push through a bike rack placed by police as a barrier. In one image, a man authorities identify as Dale Huttle is seen holding an American flagpole and striking two officers on the steps. Thirty minutes after that interaction, the same man was seen on body camera footage grabbing a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's baton and yelling, "Surrender."

Capitol riots: Shelbyville man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Jan. 6 crimes

Matthew Huttle, officials said, was captured on video inside the Capitol Building minutes before 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officials said he is believed to have briefly left the building before re-entering for another 10 minutes, when he is said to have gone into "multiple" offices, the Crypt area and a number of hallways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlk8I_0jR9NkdK00

More: Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

The criminal complaint detailing the pair's charges said the FBI released a photo alleged to be Dale Huttle months after the riot, asking for the public's help identifying him. Though 13 tips came in, agents said they turned out to be inaccurate. Dale Huttle was later identified as the suspect after investigators searched law enforcement databases and matched his passport photo with the images captured during the Capitol breach, records state.

The criminal complaint further said cell phone records showed Dale Huttle communicated with his nephew that day, which led them to Matthew Huttle.

The uncle and nephew's arrests bring the number of Hoosiers charged in the Jan. 6 riot to 18.

Dale Huttle has been released from custody pending his court case out of Washington, D.C. In addition to charges of assaulting and interfering with law enforcement-related charges, Dale Huttle is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly weapon and act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Matthew Huttle, 40, is slated to make an initial court appearance later this week in Idaho, officials said.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana man accused of hitting officers with American flagpole in Jan. 6 insurrection

Comments / 16

Jopin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Reply(1)
5
Ti13r C.
3d ago

The price of groceries and living cost has doubled. But I'm supposed to still care about this? Talking about almost 3 years ago. The election that was certified at the capital building that night. If you're still hung up on Jan 6 today, let's talk about your economic privilege. Because obviously your problems are so small you have to chomp at the bit on old news.

Reply(9)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

Two Indiana men arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A man from Crown Point, Indiana was arrested earlier this month for being involved in the January 6th Capitol riot. Court documents say Dale Huttle, 61, illegally entered the Capitol grounds with his nephew and wielding a flagpole at officers. He hit at least two of them with the flagpole. Approximately 30 minutes leader, he appeared to grab an officer’s baton and yelled “Surrender!” Huttle was arrested November 9 in Crown Point, but the criminal complaint against both he and his nephew, Matthew, were released Tuesday.
CROWN POINT, IN
WANE-TV

Disciplinary charges filed against Indiana judge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. A news release says the Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Woman accused of deadly hit-and-run that killed IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student killed in a September crash has filed a lawsuit against the woman accused in his death. Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Fox 59

Redacted Delphi Documents Unsealed

Judge Fran Gull ordered a redacted probable cause and charging information to be unsealed in the Delphi double murders investigation. In the documents, the state lays out some of the evidence that led to Richard Allen's arrest. Redacted Delphi Documents Unsealed. Judge Fran Gull ordered a redacted probable cause and...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet. The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he...
INDIANA STATE
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make

In the opening scene to the classic film, “Animal House,” two young freshmen walk by the statue of Emil Faber, the founder of the fictitious Faber College. The quote on the statue’s plaque was simple: “Knowledge is good.”  Generally, we can all agree with that profound statement, can’t we? If so, it is “good” to […] The post Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Voice

Teen Caught Cuddling With Loaded AR-15-Style Rifle In Hyattsville Is In Custody, Police Say

Authorities say that a teen suspect has been apprehended after being busted sleeping with a loaded assault-style rifle next to him in Maryland his Maryland bedroom. In Harford County, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, the Hyattsville Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen advising that there was a person inside an area home with a weapon.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
KSN.com

Missouri man enters not guilty plea in deadly kidnapping of Arkansas pregnant woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not-guilty plea in federal court in Missouri. Jamie, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after an Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead near his Missouri residence earlier this month. He appeared in person with his attorney, Shane Cantin, in the Western District of Missouri federal court on Nov. 28.
MISSOURI STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy