Steelers LB Alex Highsmith knew what was coming, stopped Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
As the Indianapolis Colts tried to generate a tying drive in the final minute Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith saw something familiar.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled 14 yards and Indianapolis -- facing third-and-3 and with timeouts available -- rushed to the line of scrimmage.

"I felt like they kind of hurried up to the ball," Highsmith said postgame. "Watching the film, we kind of knew with the position the tight end was in, I could tell they were gonna try to cut me off and it'll be a run play. I just trusted my instincts."

Doyel: Reality is setting in on the Colts' (doomed) Jeff Saturday era

Highsmith stopped Jonathan Taylor for no gain.

The Colts called their first timeout after that play, but Ryan's fourth-down pass to Parris Campbell fell incomplete, securing the Steelers' 24-17 victory.

"Alex is legit. I think everybody knows that," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

The Colts fell to 4-7-1 and visit the Dallas Cowboys for "Sunday Night Football."

