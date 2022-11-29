FELINE GOOD! 'Smells' the cat back in Brooklyn after checked bag fiasco at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- “Smells” the cat was back home in Brooklyn, where he enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast, after he was rescued from a checked bag at JFK Airport last week, officials said.

The orange feline was found in a suitcase last Tuesday after a “shocked” TSA agent saw ginger fur emerging from a bulging zipper on the bag.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted a photo of Smells licking his lips while enjoying a Thanksgiving meal of turkey and mashed potatoes after averting cat-astrophe.

“Smells, the cat who TSA recently rescued from a checked bag at JFK Airport after he snuck into a suitcase in an attempt to fly to Orlando, enjoyed Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn,” Farbstein wrote.

A "shocked" TSA agent found Smells inside a checked bag at JFK Airport last Tuesday morning, an agency spokesperson said. Photo credit @TSA/Twitter

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld,” Farbstein quipped.

Authorities initially suspected the traveler may be a catnapper, but officials have since said he didn’t know Smells was in his bag.

The cat’s owner told the New York Post that the feline must have snuck into her house guest’s bag and gone on a daring escapade while she was at work.