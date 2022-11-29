ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon Musk

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Elon Musk has accused Apple of threatening to remove Twitter from its app store.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who took over the social network in October, claimed that the tech giant made the threat but “would not tell [Twitter] why.”

Musk also alleged that Apple had “mostly stopped advertising” on Twitter, directly appealing to its CEO Tim Cook to ask “what’s going on.”

“Do they hate free speech in America?”, Musk said in a Tweet.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

