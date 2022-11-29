Know Anything? Young Suspects Sought In Connection To Massive Havre De Grace House Fire

The wanted firebugs in Havre De Grace Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of possible firebugs who may have information about an expensive house fire in mid-November.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted in connection to a Harford County house fire in Havre De Grace that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned by SHK Holdings in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the fire marshal.

Officials say that it took a team of 65 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control as they battled the blaze that sent smoke billowing through the area, though the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the structure and its contents.

The investigation into the blaze led police to photos of two people running from the scene believed to be a man and a woman in their mid-teens or early 20s. Investigators said that the man was wearing a unique Trapper Hat, though no other descriptive information was provided about the suspects.

According to the fire marshal, the wanted pair can be seen exiting the front of the home shortly before the fire was reported. They then fled on foot westbound, towards Aberdeen, on the eastbound shoulder of Pulaski Highway.'

Anyone with information regarding the fire or suspects has been asked to contact the fire marshal’s Northeast Regional Tip Line by calling (410) 386-3050.

