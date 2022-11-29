ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

Know Anything? Young Suspects Sought In Connection To Massive Havre De Grace House Fire

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEPH2_0jR9N7UM00
The wanted firebugs in Havre De Grace Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of possible firebugs who may have information about an expensive house fire in mid-November.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted in connection to a Harford County house fire in Havre De Grace that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned by SHK Holdings in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the fire marshal.

Officials say that it took a team of 65 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control as they battled the blaze that sent smoke billowing through the area, though the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the structure and its contents.

The investigation into the blaze led police to photos of two people running from the scene believed to be a man and a woman in their mid-teens or early 20s. Investigators said that the man was wearing a unique Trapper Hat, though no other descriptive information was provided about the suspects.

According to the fire marshal, the wanted pair can be seen exiting the front of the home shortly before the fire was reported. They then fled on foot westbound, towards Aberdeen, on the eastbound shoulder of Pulaski Highway.'

Anyone with information regarding the fire or suspects has been asked to contact the fire marshal’s Northeast Regional Tip Line by calling (410) 386-3050.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker

Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Victim in fatal White Marsh house fire identified

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The female victim who died in a fatal White Marsh house fire earlier this month has been identified. Amanda Nicole Altman, 41, of the unit block of Wolf Trap Court (21236), perished in the November 20 blaze at the same address. Three adjacent townhomes also suffered damage in...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex man

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex man. Kirk Zylanz, 68, is 5’11” tall and weighs 122 pounds. He was last seen in the Essex area wearing a black shirt, pajamas, white socks, and sandals. Authorities say he may be operating a gray...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Person trapped under train in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
MILFORD MILL, MD
Shore News Network

Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m.  “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'He ran and saved her': 70-year-old military veteran awake, remembers rescuing two from Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE - Terry Bagley, a U.S. Marine veteran, is being hailed as a hero.Last week, he risked his life rescuing a woman and her daughter from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley is awake, but remains in the hospital, more than a week after the Nov. 22 explosion and fire.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with his daughter, Eris Bagley, who said all her father wants is a soda."My dad is currently awake. He is talking," Eris Bagley said. "He really just wants a soda. That's all he's talking about, getting a soda and coming home."Terry Bagley remembers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
416K+
Followers
60K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy