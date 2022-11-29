Read full article on original website
Alabama 'Friendsgiving' diners tip Waffle House waitress $1,125: 'Normalize being kind'
A Waffle House worker in Alabama received an unforgettable tip after a group of friends banded together to spread some generous holiday cheer. Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman, a north central city in Alabama that’s roughly 50 miles north of Birmingham, shared a Facebook post revealing the "Friendsgiving" occasion that she and her friend group celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Winter-like chill returns to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter-like chill is back!. A cold front has pushed through the entire area opening the door for the cold and dry air to pour into Central Texas. Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees colder and will feel colder with very strong winds keeping wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.
Minnesota Nurses Association authorizes another strike at 16 hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Thousands of Minnesota nurses are set to go on strike again after union members overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a strike over unfair labor practices. The 15,000 members of the union have been working without a contract since the end of May and...
2 Black officers sue Texas DPS alleging discrimination
AUSTIN, Texas - Two Texas Department of Public Safety officers are suing the department for unlawful discriminatory employment practices. The lawsuit alleges that Jari McPherson and Jarald Sams, who are Black, were subjected to retaliation, denied promotion, training, and job assignments because of their race. Jari McPherson allegations against TxDPS.
