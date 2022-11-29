Read full article on original website
Bills Will Be Without Superstar For Tonight’s New England Game
Tonight when Mac Jones of the New England Patriots lines up under center he will breathe a sigh of relief. The reason why is that on the other side of the ball, the Buffalo Bills will be missing one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history. The Bills announced...
Bills Chances to Beat the Patriots May Have Just Increased
The Buffalo Bills play at the New England Patriots tonight for Thursday Night Football. The game will be shown locally on channel 7 and on Amazon Prime. If you don't live in the Buffalo or Boston TV market, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to watch the game. The Bills...
Bad News for the Buffalo Bills Offense on Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night for their first game against their division rival this season. The Bills (8-3) and Patriots (6-5) are both over .500, which is amazing since the Patriots are technically last in the division; which goes to show how good the AFC East has been in 2022.
Josh Allen Says Why The City of Buffalo Deserves a Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 this season and will take on the 6-5 New England Patriots tonight. For the Bills, this will be their third division game and all three have been on the road. It kicks off a three-game stretch of division games, with the next two being at Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
Stefon Diggs Has Emotional Words for Josh Allen [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills franchised turned around in April of 2018, when the team selected Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the 7th overall draft pick in the NFL Draft. Having both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane came into the fold in 2017 and the first ever draft pick by Beane was Allen in 2018.
Report: Bills Home Game Almost Moved to Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills will play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night in Foxborough. It’s the third division game of the season for Buffalo and all of them have been played on the road. This kicks off a three-game stretch against AFC East opponents. The Bills will next play...
Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make a Visit to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 and currently tied for first in the AFC East, although they are technically second because they don't hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. That's thanks to the week 3 loss in Miami. The Bills play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night in Foxborough and what's fascinating...
Jay-Z Meets Josh Allen After Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills have been on fire lately and it seems that everyone is seeking to meet or be around Josh Allen, including star rappers. The recent success of Buffalo football has led many people from different industries to want to make connections with the Bills. After leading the Buffalo...
Anti Collinsworth Sign Goes Viral In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night in New England. Western New York Bills fans who don't have Prime can catch the game on Channel 7 in Buffalo. The fans if the Buffalo Bills, for the most part, will be happy that Cris Collinsworth...
Buffalo Bills Place Von Miller on Injured Reserve
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the New England Patriots tonight, which will be played in Foxborough on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. It will be shown locally in the Buffalo TV market on channel 7. The Bills will not have left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was hurt last...
Josh Allen Shares Shocking Story of Diggs Throw on Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills are traveling today to Boston to play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football tomorrow night. The game will be shown on Amazon Prime and locally on channel 7. The Bills are 8-3 with their latest win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. While the...
Buffalo Has The AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Second Week
The Buffalo Bills defense had an incredible week last week. For the second week in a row, their efforts have been recognized by the league. They went through a snowstorm, plenty of injuries, and a home game that was played in Detroit and those were just a few of the obstacles that the Bills had to face. To say they had their fair share of adversity would be an understatement. They wrapped up two wins that many thought should have been easy to two teams that put up a huge fight (and have been for the past couple weeks).
NFL Analyst Says Bills Are “Not a Super Talented Offense”
The Buffalo Bills are on pace to make the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season and the fifth playoff appearance in six years. The Bills fortunes turned around when they drafted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at 7th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. While Allen's rookie year featured a lot...
Aaron Rodgers spends 39th birthday at Milwaukee Bucks game
Aaron Rodgers is spending his 39th birthday at the Fiserv Forum cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks! The Packers quarterback was seen at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Panthers safety believes Steve Wilks has done enough to shed interim tag
It's still unclear what direction the Carolina Panthers will go in with the head coaching position after firing Matt Rhule back in October. However, seven weeks into his interim gig, Steve Wilks has already gained the support of former safety Tre Boston. The Panthers have had mixed results since Wilks...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
