Josh Allen Says Why The City of Buffalo Deserves a Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 this season and will take on the 6-5 New England Patriots tonight. For the Bills, this will be their third division game and all three have been on the road. It kicks off a three-game stretch of division games, with the next two being at Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Stefon Diggs Has Emotional Words for Josh Allen [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills franchised turned around in April of 2018, when the team selected Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the 7th overall draft pick in the NFL Draft. Having both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane came into the fold in 2017 and the first ever draft pick by Beane was Allen in 2018.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make a Visit to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 and currently tied for first in the AFC East, although they are technically second because they don't hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. That's thanks to the week 3 loss in Miami. The Bills play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night in Foxborough and what's fascinating...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jay-Z Meets Josh Allen After Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills have been on fire lately and it seems that everyone is seeking to meet or be around Josh Allen, including star rappers. The recent success of Buffalo football has led many people from different industries to want to make connections with the Bills. After leading the Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Place Von Miller on Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the New England Patriots tonight, which will be played in Foxborough on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. It will be shown locally in the Buffalo TV market on channel 7. The Bills will not have left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was hurt last...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Has The AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Second Week

The Buffalo Bills defense had an incredible week last week. For the second week in a row, their efforts have been recognized by the league. They went through a snowstorm, plenty of injuries, and a home game that was played in Detroit and those were just a few of the obstacles that the Bills had to face. To say they had their fair share of adversity would be an understatement. They wrapped up two wins that many thought should have been easy to two teams that put up a huge fight (and have been for the past couple weeks).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

