Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
With All The “Sick” Going Around, Here Are 3 Tips To Stay Healthy
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I had several friends tell me a very similar story. They spent most of the holiday sick. While one or two them I'll personally chalk up to shoddy cooking, the others had the flu, stomach bug, and some even tested positive for Covid-19 (yeah...it's still a thing).
The Slow Death of Black Friday is Happening Now
Black Friday, is the chaotic exciting shopping trip, people love to take to save a ton of money. However, is Black Friday slowly coming to an end?. I'll be straight with you I have never been a huge fan of fighting the Black Friday crowds. Plus Black Friday ended up...
Keep Kids off of Santa’s Naughty List With This Amarillo Fun
I remember when I was growing up. When my parents wanted to go out Christmas shopping I only had a few options. I could stay home alone with my sister. I could head over to a friend's house and hope they were doing something fun. Or I had to head over to my aunt's house.
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
When It’s Cheaper to Eat at the Fancy Restaurant Than the Fast Food
Prices are going up everywhere. Everything is expensive. It's not just one thing, it's everything. Meat is expensive, eggs are expensive, milk is expensive, and apparently chicken is super expensive. I was doing what I do when I have a few minutes of free time and flipping through Facebook. Then...
Watch the Lights Sparkle at WT’s Festival of Lights
Another time-honored tradition you don't want to miss is WTAMU's Festival of Lights. The holidays at WTAMU will be an office on Thursday, December 1st at the university lights up. Over 80,000 lights will twinkle all over the WTAMU campus. The official lighting of WT's Christmas lights and the winter...
Make This a Magical Season for Your Furry Friends in Amarillo
Your kiddos may be asking for a pet for Christmas. A family needs a dog or cat to make part of the family. That is what the holidays are about. Family and having it grow with love. That is what a pet will do for your family. They bring lots of love.
