Team behind acclaimed Suerte restaurant opens its latest concept Este
AUSTIN, Texas - The team behind the nationally-acclaimed restaurant Suerte recently opened its latest concept Este in East Austin. Led by owner Sam Hellman-Mass and 2021 FOOD & WINE’s Best New Chef Fermín Núñez, Este celebrates coastal Mexican cuisine, charcoal cooking, and fresh seafood sourced from close relationships with premier fishmongers.
Christmas tree vendors prepare for upcoming demand
AUSTIN, Texas - It is that time of year when many people will be on the hunt for their perfect Christmas tree to celebrate the upcoming holiday. One local business is ready to supply those families with just that. "It's a family run business," said Beau Cohen, owner of Papa...
Peppermint Parkway opens at COTA bringing holiday spirit to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Peppermint Parkway is open now through December 30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). This winter wonderland features a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food, and magic. "We are bringing back beloved favorites including the...
Grinch watch: Kyle police take fun approach to remind residents of safety this holiday season
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle is taking a fun approach to reminding residents to stay safe this holiday season. A series of videos featuring Kyle police on a mission to arrest the Grinch are going viral on social media, and FOX 7 caught up with the guys behind the seasonal shenanigans.
Austin fall colors may extend longer into December
AUSTIN, Texas - The fall colors in Austin slowly started to appear a few weeks ago. Now as November comes to a close, large sections of tree canopies seem to have changed overnight. This late season pop was not anticipated because of the summer drought. "Yeah. You know, it's been...
Austin attorney found dead days after allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin attorney who was caught on camera allegedly pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work has been found dead, officials say. The Austin Police Department said just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it received a check...
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport employee arrested after gun found inside her purse
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin-Bergstrom International Airport concession employee was arrested after a gun, with 13 rounds inside the magazine, was found inside her purse at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 12:21 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to...
Austin attorney caught on camera trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say an Austin attorney was caught on camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work on Saturday, Nov. 26. "It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave," said Nikhita Ved, vice president of community services at The SAFE Alliance.
APD releases body camera video of man killed by police in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police released body camera video, Ring camera video, and the 911 call of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in South Austin. Rajan Moonesinghe was shot to death outside his home on South 3rd Street near Oltorf just after midnight on Nov. 15. "He...
Local doctors see uptick in Cedar Fever symptoms
AUSTIN, Texas - It is the most wonderful time of the year for many, but for those who experience allergies, not so much. "The worst is yet to come," said Dr. Doug Barstow with Allergy Partners. Dr. Barstow says this is just the unfortunate beginning for all respiratory illnesses including...
3 UT Austin students safe following attempted robbery near campus
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police and University of Texas at Austin police (UTPD) are investigating an attempted robbery of three UT Austin students. UTPD said on Nov. 30, around 3:45 p.m., three UT Austin students were walking near 24th and Guadalupe St. when a man approached them demanding money. When the victims walked away, they realized the man was armed with a knife.
Man jumps onto victim's hood, bangs on windshield with knife following East Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a victim with a knife a following a crash. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. in reference to a person with a knife on the hood of another vehicle. The affidavit said the man was banging on the windshield with the knife.
Round Rock police need help finding package thief
RRPD need help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a package on October 19 in Northwest Round Rock. The suspect appears to be wearing multi-colored Nike sneakers and a black and white Mickey Mouse belt. Video Courtesy: RRPD.
UT students call for change as SafeHorns releases list of 50 habitual offenders near campus
AUSTIN, Texas - A nonprofit committed to the safety of University of Texas students has compiled a list of 50 habitual offenders in the University corridor. They include those who’ve been charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated robbery, along with registered sex offenders. UT students said they’re the reason for feeling unsafe on their own campus.
Stephen F. Austin announces plans to join The University of Texas System
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Stephen F. Austin is joining The University of Texas System. The SFA Board of Regents voted to accept the invitation after "a comprehensive process evaluating affiliation with a university system, including responses and feedback from student, faculty, staff and alumni stakeholder groups, as well as the general public."
Austin Energy substation causes outages for 7 AISD schools, 18K customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Power has been restored to seven Austin Independent School District campuses and the AISD Central Office, after a South Austin outage that impacted as many as 18,000 customers, according to the Austin Energy power outage map. AISD says the impacted schools included: Crockett High School, Ann Richards...
All-clear given to Dripping Springs ISD campus following bomb threat
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - A Dripping Springs ISD campus has been given the all clear following a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, the school district said. DSISD said a bomb threat was written on a bathroom stall on the elementary side of Sycamore Springs. Law enforcement has completed its sweep of...
Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
