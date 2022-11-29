AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a victim with a knife a following a crash. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. in reference to a person with a knife on the hood of another vehicle. The affidavit said the man was banging on the windshield with the knife.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO