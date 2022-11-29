Read full article on original website
WLBT
State announces closures of MDHS headquarters, county offices, due to inclement weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that the agency’s main office and county offices will be closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather. Tuesday is an Alert Day, with the potential for severe weather across the viewing area. Offices...
WAPT
Madison County not taking any chances with severe weather
CANTON, Miss. — Madison County officials aren't taking any chances with Tuesday's severe weather. Canton Mayor William Truly issued an emergency order before the storms hit, which called for the shelter to open at the Canton Multipurpose Complex. The mayor also urged residents in the city's flood zones to take precautions.
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County – The Vicksburg Post
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County. The area in red, south of Vicksburg, was identified by the National Weather Service as being under a Tornado Warning at 5 pm on Tuesday. Madison Parish and the southern half of Warren County are under a Tornado Warning until 5:45...
Ted Henifin discusses plans for Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has hired an interim third-party manager to get the water system back on track. Bringing in more than 40 years of experience in public works and water systems with him, Ted Henifin has been tasked with maintaining, improving and correcting Jackson’s water system. According to Henifin, there […]
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
WDAM-TV
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim was shot and found inside a vehicle on campus....
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Disturbances in Leake County
On Wednesday at 2:07am, CPD was requested to a residence on Graham Street where the caller said two people were fighting in the bedroom. At 3:21am, officers were requested to a residence on Highway 35 North for a disturbance where the caller advised that the subject was threatening her daughter and threatening “to kill them all and burn the house down.” Arriving on scene, the deputies engaged in pursuit of the subject along Pickens Circle. At 5:23am, caller said the subject was back at the residence causing a disturbance.
Yazoo City, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Yazoo City, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Philadelphia High School soccer team will have a game with Yazoo County High School on December 01, 2022, 17:00:00.
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
One dead, two injured in Carthage shooting
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and two people were injured after what law enforcement is considering a domestic dispute in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, the shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the city limits of Carthage. The sheriff said the unidentified shooter shot his wife and a man. […]
WLBT
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one man dead and a man and woman hospitalized. Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man recently shot dead on the side of the road.
WAPT
Shooting victim flown to UMMC; suspect in custody, sheriff says
BOLTON, Miss. — An altercation led to a shooting Friday in Bolton. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said an altercation preceded the shooting in the 6100 block of Northside Drive. Lacorius Hodge, 40, who was shot in the chest, was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in...
Crash involving 18-wheeler and FedEx truck
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18 wheeler and FedEx truck were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 49 and Old Highway 49 in Richland. There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Two wanted for shooting death of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests warrants have been issued for two Jackson men after a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Crystal Springs. Police said the warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd and 23-year-old Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott in connection to the murder of Bashar Ali […]
