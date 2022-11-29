Read full article on original website
Police: Suburban man charged with reckless homicide after passenger dies in DUI crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — A 19-year-old suburban man has been charged with reckless homicide after being accused of driving drunk, which led to the death of his passenger. On Sept. 3 at around 1:55 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-90 westbound exit to Route 47 in Huntley.
Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured
Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff: 3 critical after domestic-related stabbing in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a domestic incident Thursday in Will County, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home around 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a […]
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
Police investigating armed robbery in Mendota
MENDOTA – Local authorities are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night in Mendota at a gas station. Around 7:30 PM Mendota Police were called to the business on the corner of Jefferson Street and Illinois 251 in the 700 block of 13th Ave. Officials have not disclosed any specific details at this time, but the gas station and a neighboring business have been cordoned off. A Peru Police Department K-9 has also been called to the scene. Further details are expected to be released soon by the Mendota Police Department.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
Deadly shooting leads to multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side
No one is in custody.
Police Reports: December 2, 2022
At 11:36 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Student Apartment Complex (SAC), an intoxicated student vomited in the back of a safety cruiser after drinking at Delta Tau Delta. The student was helped out of the safety cruiser by their friends and transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Around...
Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County
Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Bodycam video released in police shooting of grandson accused of stabbing grandfather to death
The bodycam video shows the altercation inside the home that ended in the deaths of a 70-year-old man and his 21-year-old grandson.
‘Danger to society’: Indiana mayor lambasts police officer who opened fire on off-duty cop
ST. JOHN, Ind. — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had harsh words for a St. John police officer who opened fire on a vehicle that was being driven by an off-duty Hammond cop. According to the St. John Police Department, the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. […]
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot and seriously injured in Englewood last month. Police say Brian Miller of Chicago was identified as the offender who shot a 32-year-old woman in the 600 block of West 74th Street on Nov. 12. Miller...
Retired couple stabbed by son-in-law who may have been angry about divorce, authorities say
Authorities said the suspect may have been angry about his divorce from the victims' daughter. He was due to report to jail Friday for domestic battery.
PHOTOS: Semi-truck crashes off bridge and catches fire in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — A UPS semi-truck crashed off of an I-90 bridge and hung into the water below in Hammond early Friday morning. SkyCam 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes near Cline Avenue after it drove off the road at around 2:15 a.m. UPS told WGN that its […]
Kane County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of man accused in fatal crash
The Kane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of the DeKalb man accused in a crash that caused the death of a four-year-old in early October. Twenty-year-old Edgar Barrios was picked up by police on November 22 from his home in DeKalb without incident. He is being held in the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
Hinsdale police warn of armed thieves looking for unlocked cars overnight; 2 homeowners shot at
Hinsdale police are warning residents that car thieves checking for unlocked vehicles to steal overnight have been armed.
Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway
Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
Suspect shoots man during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.It happened in the 5100 block of South Laflin at 9:30 p.m.Police say the victim was in an alley trying to jump-start a car when a robber came up to him with a gun and demanded his wallet. When he wouldn't give it - the robber shot the man.The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
