Crest Hill, IL

WGN News

2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot

PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
PALATINE, IL
wglc.net

Police investigating armed robbery in Mendota

MENDOTA – Local authorities are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night in Mendota at a gas station. Around 7:30 PM Mendota Police were called to the business on the corner of Jefferson Street and Illinois 251 in the 700 block of 13th Ave. Officials have not disclosed any specific details at this time, but the gas station and a neighboring business have been cordoned off. A Peru Police Department K-9 has also been called to the scene. Further details are expected to be released soon by the Mendota Police Department.
MENDOTA, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: December 2, 2022

At 11:36 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Student Apartment Complex (SAC), an intoxicated student vomited in the back of a safety cruiser after drinking at Delta Tau Delta. The student was helped out of the safety cruiser by their friends and transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Around...
BRADLEY, IL
wjol.com

Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County

Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

PHOTOS: Semi-truck crashes off bridge and catches fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. —  A UPS semi-truck crashed off of an I-90 bridge and hung into the water below in Hammond early Friday morning. SkyCam 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes near Cline Avenue after it drove off the road at around 2:15 a.m. UPS told WGN that its […]
HAMMOND, IN
WSPY NEWS

Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway

Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect shoots man during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.It happened in the 5100 block of South Laflin at 9:30 p.m.Police say the victim was in an alley trying to jump-start a car when a robber came up to him with a gun and demanded his wallet. When he wouldn't give it - the robber shot the man.The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL

