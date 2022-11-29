Read full article on original website
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Australia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16
One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown. On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. And...
Germany Snags 1-0 Lead in Group E Finale Vs. Costa Rica
Germany did not waste any time in their Group E finale with Costa Rica. In the 9th minute, David Raum sent a nice leftside high ball over to Serge Gnabry who then scored the first goal of the game off a header. It was no match for Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 2
We’ve finally made it to the end of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, almost all eight groups have had their final matches and determined who will be advancing as well as who is eliminated. And now we’re down to our last two groups.
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action
South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 after a stoppage time goal, Uruguay knocked off Ghana 2-0 and the Asian nation jumped to second place in Group H due to a tiebreaker. South Korea and Uruguay both had four points with an even goal difference, but Korea scored four goals in the tournament compared to Uruguay's two.
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So much so that the Sky Blue players followed game officials into the tunnel after the game's final whistle. Players were seen...
Serbia Matches Switzerland Early Goal to Tie Group G Finale in First Half
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
Uruguay Coach Says Inaccurate Penalty Call Led to World Cup Exit
An Uruguay 2-0 win against Ghana on Friday wasn't enough for the team to advance to the World Cup knockout stage and the Sky Blue's coach Diego Alonso is citing an officiating error in a previous Group game H vs. Portugal as the reason. "We are out because of Portugal's...
USMNT Vs. Netherlands 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Or at least in this case, an orange. The United States men’s national team is gearing up for a riveting showdown against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. With Christian...
Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan
Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
