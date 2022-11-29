Impact Wrestling announces international distribution partnership with DAZN

The deal will bring Impact Wrestling content to more than 170 countries worldwide.

Impact Wrestling and DAZN are partnering together for an international distribution deal.

It was announced today that Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN have agreed to a partnership that "will deliver Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling to more than 170 countries worldwide beginning on November 29." Those countries include the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Brazil.

DAZN viewers in those countries will have access to weekly episodes of Impact, Impact Wrestling's pay-per-views and live specials, and select titles from Impact Wrestling's archives.

“DAZN is a global leader in premier sports programming, and we are proud to partner with them as we expand IMPACT Wrestling’s international reach even further,” Impact's Scott D’Amore said. “From the beginning, IMPACT Wrestling has enjoyed a worldwide audience of passionate and knowledgeable fans who crave high-quality professional wrestling content. With this announcement, we hope to make it even more convenient for them to enjoy our flagship series, premium specials and pay-per-view events, while also introducing the IMPACT Wrestling brand to even more sports enthusiasts across the globe.”

Veronica Diquattro, CEO of DAZN global markets, said: “We are incredibly excited to sign this multi-year partnership with Impact. This deal will see the promotion’s world-class professional wrestling content arrive on the DAZN platform in more than 170 countries worldwide, reinforcing our growing position as the global home of combat sports.”

DAZN also announced this week that it has agreed to a non-exclusive media rights deal with Poland’s Kingpuin Prime Time Wrestling. DAZN will broadcast Prime Time Wrestling events globally until the end of 2023.