Teens accused of killing gas station clerk stopped by Nashville school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
Key witness in Nashville nurse's murder case in jail with suspects
The confidential informant who will testify against the two suspect in the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman is now behind bars himself with the accused killers.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Two of Nashville’s ‘most wanted’ fugitives arrested on attempted homicide, assault charges
Authorities have now captured at least seven wanted fugitives since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October.
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter.
Vehicle suspected in homicide leads to alleged drug dealer arrested downtown
A vehicle of interest in a recent homicide led to a convicted felon and suspected drug-dealer behind bars, according to an arrest warrant.
Man with 20+ warrants for Home Depot burglary, theft arrested
A man wanted for more than 20 burglary and theft charges was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Nashville.
Man arrested for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states
Authorities have arrested a man wanted for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states.
Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on camera shooting, killing store owner
A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two teenagers entered the Hermitage gas station, standing inside for less than 20 seconds before one of them shot and killed the store owner.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose at Tennessee residential treatment center
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old girls are dead after they overdosed on an over-the-counter medication while in the care of a Tennessee residential treatment center for children and adolescents, authorities said. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Oak...
Clarksville Police searching for man facing multiple charges, considered armed
Authorities in Clarksville are asking for the community's help tracking down a man wanted for domestic assault, as well as other charges.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed.
Man arrested after burglarizing Mt. Juliet officer’s personal car
A man was arrested after reportedly stealing from an off duty Mt. Juliet police officer's personal car.
Three teens charged with aggravated robbery after South Nashville carjacking
Detectives took three teenage boys into custody -- and recovered several guns -- Thursday night following a carjacking in South Nashville.
Buddhist monk shares story of attack, $4,000 robbery
After losing $4,000 and being left with physical and mental scars, the Buddhist Monk attacked and robbed early Sunday morning is sharing his story of struggle.
Tennessee man wanted in DeKalb County scam investigation
A Tennessee man is wanted in connection to recent scams involving DeKalb County residents, according to local authorities.
‘Honest, good man’: Hermitage community mourns clerk killed at Kwik Sak
The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.
Metro juvenile court judge reports ‘significant’ decrease in serious juvenile crimes
A judge who oversees violent juvenile crimes is seeing a decrease in the number of cases crossing her desk.
