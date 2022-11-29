ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory doctors join forces with the Family Heart Foundation to help patients with familial hypercholesterolemia

atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Physical altercation led Georgia woman to stab husband to death

MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia woman is facing charges after police say she fatally stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded November 27 shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a home in Morrow. Officers say they...
MORROW, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal: Gwinnett County student to face charges for assaulting teacher

A high school student in Gwinnett County will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged assault happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. That information came from a letter sent to the school community by Discovery Principal Marci Sledge. The name of the teacher has not been released.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

