Emory doctors join forces with the Family Heart Foundation to help patients with familial hypercholesterolemia

A high school student in Gwinnett County will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged assault happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. That information came from a letter sent to the school community by Discovery Principal Marci Sledge. The name of the teacher has not been released.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO