Emory doctors join forces with the Family Heart Foundation to help patients with familial hypercholesterolemia

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Related
Students couldn’t use intercom to call for help when teacher was attacked in Gwinnett Co. classroom
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A student who witnessed another student attack her teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday said students tried to call administrators for help, but no one came due to a broken intercom. The fight happened at Discovery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The teacher has not...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
Popular metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location to undergo $3 million remodel
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Mom remembers son shot near Atlantic Station as driven boxer, says gun violence 'is about all of our children'
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The press conference with Tiffany Smith, the mother of 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, has concluded. You can rewatch it in full in the video player above this story. Smith remembered her son as a driven boxer, who had taken up the sport when he was nine years...
Superintendent responds after Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied in classroom attack
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County School’s superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts has responded after a cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week showed a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom. The attack happened just before 11a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High...
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
WJCL
Police: Physical altercation led Georgia woman to stab husband to death
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia woman is facing charges after police say she fatally stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded November 27 shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a home in Morrow. Officers say they...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Family of Georgia teen who died of heatstroke after school basketball drill accepts $10 million settlement
A school board will pay a $10 million settlement in the death of 16-year-old Imani Bell, an Atlanta-area basketball player whose 2019 death from heat-related injuries led to murder charges against two coaches, the family's legal team said. The payout from the Clayton County Board of Education, which oversees Elite...
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
accesswdun.com
Principal: Gwinnett County student to face charges for assaulting teacher
A high school student in Gwinnett County will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged assault happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. That information came from a letter sent to the school community by Discovery Principal Marci Sledge. The name of the teacher has not been released.
Officer feels abandoned by Forest Park Police Department after being shot in 2017
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A local police officer nearly died for his department and his community. But now that he has to resign after getting shot, he says his department is turning its back on him. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was with the officer as he turned...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago. DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285. The DeKalb...
cobbcountycourier.com
Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
2nd person dies after shooting that left 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA, Ga. — Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a teenager involved in the fight that left a 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station has died. The teenager, who has not been identified, had been at the hospital in critical condition. Zyion Charles, who was in...
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
'We had to beg for help for hours and it didn’t happen' | Family of 12-year-old killed near Atlantic Station speaks about night of shooting
ATLANTA — The family of 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who was shot to death Saturday near Atlantic Station, spoke exclusively to 11Alive about what happened that night and the lingering questions they have about how the situation was handled. One of their main concerns, they said, was how officers didn't...
Mattie’s Call issued for 17-year-old last seen at Waffle House, authorities say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police officials issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 17-year-old Thursday. Authorities said they are looking for 17-year-old Jarkira Brown. She was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Waffle House on Anvilblock Road. It is unknown where Brown was...
Comments / 0